Jon Scheyer: It's Hard to Envision Cameron Indoor Not Being Full

ShawnKrest

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan, Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer discussed the uncertainty about college basketball’s return. Some schools have adjusted their academic calendar for the fall due to the nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. That led to speculation that the start to the basketball season might be delayed.

“We haven’t heard anything specifically,” Scheyer said. “I think the thing that we learned from going through the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament (cancellations) and seeing what’s going on in our country, you need to be very flexible. To say anything’s set in stone right now, on whatever date it is—I get all my days mixed up. For us, we’ve talked about as a staff whatever the calendar is—school starts early, school starts late, season starts early or starts late, we need to be prepared for.”

Whenever the games return, there’s a good chance that Duke’s legendary home court advantage at Cameron Indoor Stadium will be muted. There’s a good chance that, if fans are allowed in at all, there will be social distancing which reduces the attendance and the intimidation factor of the Cameron Crazies, who are usually right on top of the players.

“It’s hard to envision that,” Scheyer said of Cameron Indoor not being at capacity. “I’ve probably been a part of a couple hundred games in Cameron and every one has been full. To imagine where it’s 50 percent (full)… Even when you’re in Cameron, and it’s empty—sometimes, you go there late at night or you’re the first one in the gym for practice—it has just an aura to it and a feel. Something special about it. I think that will still be there no matter what, but of course, just like anything, it’s the people that make that place special, and so we’ll have to adjust. But we’ve always talked about no excuses. Both teams are in the same situation when that time comes.”

