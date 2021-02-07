HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Jordan Goldwire: It Hurts to Lose, Especially That Game

Blue Devils fall to Tar Heels in rivalry game
Duke rallied from double-digit deficits in both halves, but the Blue Devils couldn’t finish off the visiting Tar Heels in a 91-87 loss at Cameron.

“Obviously, it hurts to lose any game but especially that game,” senior guard Jordan Goldwire said. “But I’m happy with my team’s effort. The effort was there and we fought hard all night but we just didn’t get the win.”

Coach Mike Krzyzewski had criticized the Blue Devils for being “soft” after a loss to Miami earlier in the week, but Coach K was pleased with the team’s intensity level against the Heels.

“He told us that he was proud of the way we fought,” Goldwire said. “We had a chance to win the game. He was happy with the effort and I agree with him.”

SEE ALSO: Coach K—We were very soft. I’m extremely disappointed

Duke got a big boost from its bench, including three three-pointers from junior Joey Baker and some productive minutes against UNC’s deep front line from freshman Henry Coleman.

“After that Miami game, Coach said we were going to start playing more guys,” Goldwire said. “Henry, he’s worked hard all year. I’ve seen it in practice and even in little spurts when he’s come in this year. Henry’s a good player and he came in to battle for us. We needed it.”

Sophomore Matthew Hurt struggled against the Tar Heels, scoring a season-low seven points and fouling out.

“Obviously Matt is one of our key players, so when he’s scoring the ball, it makes it easier for everybody else,” Goldwire said. “So for him to be in foul trouble in the first half, it definitely hurt us. We’ve tried a bunch of different lineups throughout the season and whatever lineup is working. The ‘small ball’ it worked for us and that was good for us.”

