Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Duke’s schedule for the final week of the season allowed the players to get two days off from practice. The Blue Devils played on Monday night instead of Wednesday, so coach Mike Krzyzewski gave them Tuesday and Wednesday off.

“We had a day off, then a lighter day right after the game,” Justin Robinson said. “(Thursday and Friday) we had normal practice. That was the physical rest. For mental rest, it was one day of just getting completely away from the game. We were completely off. We didn’t have a meeting. We could hang out. We hang out off the court anyway, so they didn’t have to make us have a team dinner or anything. Just to be able to relax, catch up on school work, then come back with a new focus, a little fresher.”

A day completely away from basketball doesn’t happen very often between October and March.

“(It’s) very rare,” he said. “It’s rare. Usually, we’ve got a meeting or something.”

Saturday is Senior Day, and Robinson reflected back on his decision to come to Duke.

“(Academics) were very important, actually,” he said. “I actually came here as a walk-on, so I came here for the academics. Coach gave me the opportunity to play on the team as well. Duke has always been a dream school for me on the academic side. I also happened to be a huge Duke (basketball) fan growing up.”

One of Robinson’s jobs has been working with Vernon Carey and helping the freshman develop. While his on court progress is obvious, he’s also come a long way socially. Carey is very reserved around the media, but he’s become more vocal in the locker room.

“It’s different,” Robinson said. “Once you get closer to him, he opens up. I guess at the beginning of the year, when I first met him, he was a little more quiet. As we’ve gotten closer, he’s opened up a lot. So now, he’s a goofball.”