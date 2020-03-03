BlueDevilCountry
Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Kevin Keatts had plenty of praise for Duke after the Blue Devils evened the season series at 1-1 with an 88-69 win at Cameron on Monday night.

“Guys, give Duke a lot of credit,” he said. “I thought they did a tremendous job on round two, and we say round two because, obviously, it was a little different than two weeks ago when we played them in Raleigh (an 88-66 NC State win).”

Duke erased an early deficit to lead at the half, then pulled away in the second half.

“I thought the first half was really good,” Keatts said. “We did a great job establishing ourselves, especially on the defensive end in the first half. In the second half, when we stopped making shots is when we stopped doing the little things. I thought they had all of the winning plays in the second half. When you look at us, it’s going to be hard for us to beat anybody in this conference, especially a good team like Duke, on their home floor, when you give up 16 offensive rebounds, and they got 25 points in transition. When we didn’t score, we didn’t get back, and we did a poor job of blocking out. … I thought the first time we played them, we out-rebounded them 51-43, and they completely out-rebounded us tonight. So we’ll move on, congratulate those guys. I thought they had a great bounce-back game and did a good job.”

Duke helped solve NC State’s success with ball screens leading to penetration by switching to a zone defense in the second half. “I thought the zone was effective, in a way,” Keatts said. “It made us play through our post guys, in the middle, because they extended out a little bit. The shot that they gave up was more of a middle shot, and I’m okay the way Jericole [Hellems] played there. I thought we beat them off a lot of ball screens in the first half because of the fact that Markell Johnson is very good off ball screens and can get to the hole. That being said, we had our opportunities. We had our great looks, and for whatever reason we just didn’t knock them down tonight.”

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

Duke found a way to keep NC State out of the paint, by switching to a zone defense that helped the Blue Devils find their transition game. That and a lift from role player Justin Robinson led Duke to a win over the Wolfpack, snapping their losing streak. Read more.

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap its late season spiral against the team that started it, when NC State travels to Durham. We'll have analysis and updates from courtside all night long. Feel free to share your thoughts

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more

Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

