BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Kenny Blakeney: Tommy Amaker Helped Teach Me How to Recruit

ShawnKrest

Howard coach Kenny Blakeney had one of the biggest recruiting wins for an HBCU in generations last week, when five-star center Makur Maker committed to his school.

The former Blue Devil player and assistant under Tommy Amaker and Mike Brey has one year under his belt as a head coach, but it appears he’s got the program on a steep upward trajectory.

Blakeney appeared on ESPN’s The Daily podcast, which also broadcast Maker’s first interview since committing. Since Maker hasn’t signed, Blakeney was prohibited by NCAA rules from discussing the commitment or even mentioning the player’s name, but he still talked about the school and recruiting there.

One thing that helped Blakeney approach recruiting at Howard was his time as an assistant to another former Blue Devil, Tommy Amaker, at Harvard.

“I think that experience was something that was actually needed for me to take the Howard job,” he said. “Howard is considered the black Harvard. When Tommy Amaker hired me, I remember being in our lounge. We were looking around at the furniture at Harvard. At the time, it had holes in it and was mismatched. I saw what Tommy did with limited resources, just using the brand Harvard presents to families—the ultimate kind of educational experience. It’s something I tried to emulate at Howard—utilize the brand Howard to attract some of the best student athletes that understand the value of our great university.”

Still, if he thought Harvard had limited resources, Howard is on an entirely different—lower—level of funding.

“I’m completely transparent,” he said of his message to recruits about the facilities. “One hundred percent honest, even to the point that I could almost be negatively recruiting against myself. I let somebody know if they’re looking at Howard, we don’t have crushed ice. We lost a recruit that I don’t think we ever had that told a friend, ‘Howard doesn’t even have crushed ice. How am I going to play there?’ We don’t have a posh locker room. Our practice gym is also our rec gym. Our offices are okay. I love our gym, but our gym probably hasn’t made any dramatic improvements since the 1950s, when it was built. I don’t want to waste anybody’s time. I don’t want them to waste our time.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Rare Is a Duke Recruiting Loss?

The numbers show that, once Duke identifies a target, the Blue Devils rarely miss. Since 2013, a prospect with a Duke offer is four times more likely to commit than one with an offer from Kansas and twice as likely as UNC and Michigan State offers.

ShawnKrest

Red Flag or Perfect Storm: What Max Christie's Rejection Means For Duke Recruiting?

Max Christie committed to Michigan State, giving Coach K a rare loss in the recruitment of a prospect he really wanted. Was it a fluke or is it a sign of the future for Duke?

ShawnKrest

Jonathan Kuminga Glad to See Coach K Speak Out For Social Justice

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski released a video supporting Black Lives Matter. While the subject may be controversial, top recruit Jonathan Kuminga was glad to see it. A witness to atrocities in the Congo, he now speaks out for justice and wants a coach who does the same.

ShawnKrest

Max Christie Chooses Michigan State Over Duke

One of Duke's top 2021 recruiting targets, five-star shooting guard Max Christie, left the Blue Devils scrambling after committing to Michigan State instead.

ShawnKrest

2022 Five-Star M.J. Rice Hearing From Duke, Rehabbing Knee

Five-star 2022 wing M.J. Rice is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. Now relocated from Durham, NC to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, he's been hearing from top programs, including Duke. He talks rehab and recruiting in an exclusive blog for SI

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

One of Duke's top remaining running back targets in the class of 2021 opted to head west when New Orleans ball carrier Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

For the second time in three days, Duke suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail. Safety DD Snyder received his first scholarship offer from Duke 13 months ago, but he chose Illinois on Monday afternoon.

ShawnKrest

Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

Duke basketball and Mike Krzyzewski helped former team manager Kevin Marchetti begin his Share A Meal campaign to provide 100 million meals around the country. Now at 90 million and counting, Grayson Allen is helping Marchetti finish the home stretch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

Duke is scheduled to play Appalachian State, the Sun Belt team its met most often. The Blue Devils have a 17-1 mark against the Sun Belt, its fourth best against any other conference with at least 10 games.

ShawnKrest

Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

Duke's women's basketball team won't be looking to its past. The school reportedly ruled out former coach Gail Goestenkors as a candidate for its head coaching vacancy, despite Coach G's run of success with Duke

ShawnKrest