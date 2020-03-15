BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: '07 Blue Devils Bounced in First Round on Buzzer Beater

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

Duke saw its nine-year streak of making the Sweet 16 snapped as it lost its first-round game for the first time in 11 seasons, 79-77 to VCU in Buffalo. VCU’s Eric Maynor hit a jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining to put the Rams over the top. The 6-seeded Blue Devils saw their 11-point lead midway through the second half evaporate. VCU shot 4-of-5 from three over an 18-6 run to take the lead with just under seven minutes remaining.

Duke missed 12 of 32 free throws and committed 17 turnovers, which helped allow VCU back into the game.

“This is the hardest loss I’ve ever had,” said freshman Jon Scheyer.

Maynor scored eight of VCU’s final 11 points, including the eventual game-winner. Greg Paulus attempted a buzzer-beating three but it was off the mark. Paulus finished with a career-high 25 points, four assists and three steals. Josh McRoberts also had a career-high 22 points with 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. No other Blue Devils reached double figures in scoring.

“If you’re in this tournament long enough, you’re going to go down,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “It hurts. When you lose in the last few seconds after playing so hard all game, that’s not an easy thing to forget.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: Blue Devils Slap Floor To Get Coach K's First NCAA Win

In 1985, Duke was reeling as it attempted to keep a lead and give Coach K his first ever NCAA Tournament win. Johnny Dawkins got his teammates to focus in by doing something that would become a program trademark: "Touch the floor." Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '64 Final Four, Gets Knocked out in '96 First Round

On this date in 1964, Duke made its second straight Final Four, behind a big game from Jeff Mullins. 32 years later, with Wojo out and Chris Collins ill, Duke was bounced in the first round. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '87 Duke Survives Injuries to Ferry, Snyder to Face Bob Knight

Quin Snyder only played three minutes and Danny Ferry fought through a hip pointer to play 21 as injury-plagued Duke got past Xavier to the Sweet 16, and a date with Coach K's mentor, Bobby Knight and Indiana. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '91 Duke Survives Scare From NE Louisiana

The future 1991 national champions opened their NCAA run with a rough first half against Northeast Louisiana, trailing by six and spurring Coach K to flip a chalkboard in the locker room at halftime. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

Duke played in March Madness games on the 13th in 1980 and 1998, both at Rupp Arena, including one game against Kentucky on its home floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie worried that the Blue Devils wouldn't be up for an opening-round game against the Delta Devils, and their fears were founded as Duke trailed at the half. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

Coach K released a statement and said he supported the decision to cancel the tournament but had "tremendous empathy" for the student-athletes. He then called for the NCAA to give seniors in spring sports, and perhaps basketball, another year. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Ending on a Win: Putting the End of the Season in Perspective

Duke finished the season with a win, but didn't get to cut down any nets. How rare is that? Once every 92 years rare. Read more

ShawnKrest

SEASON OVER: Duke Halts All Athletics

Duke announced that it has ceased all athletic competitions, practices and camps for the forseeable future, ending the basketball season for the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3