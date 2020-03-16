BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: '63 Blue Devils Make Final Four For First Time Ever

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

Duke earned a spot in the Final Four for the first time ever, winning the 1963 East Regional with a 73-59 win over St. Joseph’s at Cole Fieldhouse in College Park, Maryland. The No. 2 ranked Blue Devils looked a little unsure at the start, while feisty St. Joe’s was ready to go.

St. Joseph’s jumped out to a 10-1 lead, forcing Vic Bubas to call time and help his team recover four minutes into the game.

“As soon as they got to the bench, I could tell there was no panic,” the coach said. “They were just a little tight.”

Jeff Mullins led Duke back, scoring six straight at one point to bring Duke back. His 30-footer at the buzzer gave Duke a one-point lead at the half. Mullins finished 10-of-16 from the field for 24 points. Art Heyman, who would go on to be named national player of the year and tournament Most Outstanding Player, as well as getting chosen first overall in the NBA Draft, shot only 3-for-14 but went 10-of-15 from the free throw line, doubling up St. Joseph’s entire team (5-of-7 from the line) to score 16. Heyman had 10 rebounds, while Jay Buckley added 18 boards.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: '01, '63 Blue Devils Start Their Runs

Duke's 1963 Final Four team got things started with a win, as did the 2001 National Champions. Meanwhile, the 1980 Blue Devils fell short of a Final Four. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '07 Blue Devils Bounced in First Round on Buzzer Beater

Duke saw its streak of nine straight Sweet 16s end when VCU beat the '07 Blue Devils on a buzzer beater. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Blue Devils Slap Floor To Get Coach K's First NCAA Win

In 1985, Duke was reeling as it attempted to keep a lead and give Coach K his first ever NCAA Tournament win. Johnny Dawkins got his teammates to focus in by doing something that would become a program trademark: "Touch the floor." Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Makes '64 Final Four, Gets Knocked out in '96 First Round

On this date in 1964, Duke made its second straight Final Four, behind a big game from Jeff Mullins. 32 years later, with Wojo out and Chris Collins ill, Duke was bounced in the first round. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '87 Duke Survives Injuries to Ferry, Snyder to Face Bob Knight

Quin Snyder only played three minutes and Danny Ferry fought through a hip pointer to play 21 as injury-plagued Duke got past Xavier to the Sweet 16, and a date with Coach K's mentor, Bobby Knight and Indiana. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: '91 Duke Survives Scare From NE Louisiana

The future 1991 national champions opened their NCAA run with a rough first half against Northeast Louisiana, trailing by six and spurring Coach K to flip a chalkboard in the locker room at halftime. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

Duke played in March Madness games on the 13th in 1980 and 1998, both at Rupp Arena, including one game against Kentucky on its home floor. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie worried that the Blue Devils wouldn't be up for an opening-round game against the Delta Devils, and their fears were founded as Duke trailed at the half. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

Coach K released a statement and said he supported the decision to cancel the tournament but had "tremendous empathy" for the student-athletes. He then called for the NCAA to give seniors in spring sports, and perhaps basketball, another year. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. Read more.

ShawnKrest