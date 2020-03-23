BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

March Rewind: Duke's First Final Four

ShawnKrest

What's March without Duke Tournament basketball? With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, we'll go back in time to look at the top Blue Devils postseason games from each date in March and early April. Special thanks to SportsReference.com for boxscores and the Duke Library for the newspaper archive.

In 1963, Duke went to the Final Four for the first time in school history, facing No. 3 Loyola of Illinois, who was attempting to make history with four African-American starters. Loyola had already beaten a Mississippi State team who had to defy the governor’s order and sneak out of town, using dummy cars to trick authorities, earlier in the tournament.

Duke arrived in Louisville for the Final Four in a bus draped with a banner reading, “Handle with Care. Precious Cargo Aboard. Next NCAA Champions."

Supposedly, then-North Carolina coach Frank McGuire sent Loyola a gift before the game—assistant coach Dean Smith, who gave the team a full scouting report on Duke. The Blue Devils trailed by 13 at the half, then cut the score to 74-71 late in the second half. Loyola went on a 10-0 run and outscored Duke 20-4 the rest of the way to win by 19, 95-75.

Player of the year Art Heyman led Duke with 29 points on 11-of-30 shooting and 12 rebounds. Heyman would add 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting in the consolation third-place game over Oregon the next day, won by Duke, 85-63. Heyman became one of just 12 players in history to win the Final Four Most Outstanding Player without playing on the title-winning team—joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West. He’s one of four players to win the honor without his team playing in the championship game, along with Temple’s Hal Lear, Princeton’s Bill Bradley and Utah’s Jerry Chambers.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

March Rewind: Sequel to Laettner Shot Not as Successful as Original

Duke was playing Kentucky for a shot at the Final Four and trailed with seconds left and the length of the floor to go. Haven't we seen this before? Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

Our daily fantasy bracket roundup: Vernon Carey led Duke past ETSU into the Sweet 16, according to Joe Lunardi's fantasy NCAA Tournament. Plus updates of the NCAA, Duke, ACC and ESPN greatest-ever brackets.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

Tre Jones was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Duke players have won the award nine times, more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever brackets

The Duke Greatest Final Four Team bracket is down to its own final four, plus results from a variety of other fantasy brackets. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

Seth Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State instead of self-proclaimed finalist Duke. The Blue Devils never offered a scholarship to the Harvard small forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Coach K Statements on Jones Declaring For NBA Draft

Duke confirmed Tre Jones' decision to declare for the NBA Draft after two years with the Blue Devils. Here's what Jones and Coach K had to say about it.

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell to Transfer

Three-year Duke Blue Devil Alex O'Connell announced on Twitter that he will look to complete his college career elsewhere. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Beats Michigan, Loses to UCLA in '64 Final Four

Duke beat future NBA All-Star Cazzie Russell and Michigan in the national semifinals before losing to unbeaten UCLA in the Blue Devils' first-ever national championship game. Read more

ShawnKrest