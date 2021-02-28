Matt Hurt Scores 37 in Duke's Loss to Louisville

Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 37 points in Duke’s 80-73 overtime loss to Louisville.

Despite the huge scoring output, Hurt made just two three-pointers in the game, as Duke struggled with a 4-of-21 night from three.

“They’re a great team,” Hurt said of Louisville. “We’ve been shooting the ball well the last couple of games, so they were probably scouting on it, but you have to give them credit. They played one really good game. But we’re just going to try to keep working. Some shots, we thought we got what we wanted, but some were a little forced, including me. So I think just getting back to work tomorrow because we’ve got a really tough test Tuesday night against Georgia Tech.”

Hurt had 21 of Duke’s 58 shots, making 15, but in the overtime period, he had just two shot attempts. “I always have confidence in my teammates to make plays,” he said. “This is a team game – it’s not an individual game. I have the most confidence in my teammates, my coaching staff, and everybody. It doesn’t matter that I didn’t get a lot of touches, because we have really good players on our team as well.” Duke struggled early on defense, allowing Louisville to build a 10-point halftime lead that grew to 12 early in the second half. “Our defense wasn’t good to start the game, and at the start of the second half, we thought we put the energy up,” Hurt said. “But they made some good end-game adjustments. Just trying to play a full 40 minutes because teams like them, we have to play a full 40, and we can’t play like we did in the first half.”