Matt Hurt Gives a Scouting Report on Duke's Freshmen

ShawnKrest

After a few weeks of practice, Duke sophomore Matt Hurt has gotten to know his teammates.

Freshman DJ Steward said that Hurt was the most impressive player in the early practices. Hurt chose another member of Duke’s freshman class as the player who most impressed him.

“For me, I think it’s Mark Williams,” he said. “He’s a really good shot blocker. I didn’t see much of him in high school, but seeing him live and playing against him, he’s a a shot blocker. He tries to block everything. Sometimes, he goaltends, but most of the time he blocks it. I think having that rim presence really helps, and then he’s more skilled than people think. We can give him the ball, and he can score a basket for us. I think Mark Williams really stood out for me the first couple weeks of practice.”

Hurt also discussed the team’s strengths, in general.

“Our strengths are getting stops and getting out in transition,” he said. “We have lot of athletic guys on our team just showing what they’re capable of in transition is very special.”

Hurt broke down each of Duke’s six new freshmen:

“Each one of them brings a unique skill set,” he said. “Henry (Coleman): His energy and rebounding. He does a great job, brings it every day. That’s what he brings.”

“Mark (Williams): Shot blocker, can finish really good. Lob threat.”

“Jalen (Johnson): Out in transition, he’s very special. Very special.”

“Jaemyn (Brakefield): He really can shoot it. He can defend, drive. He surprised me a lot, too.”

“DJ (Steward): Can really shoot, really handle, really get to the rim.”

“Jeremy (Roach): A really good point guard. Really calm point guard.”

“Our freshman class is really good,” Hurt concluded, “and I think they don’t get as much attention as they should. I think they’re just all really good.”

