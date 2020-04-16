BlueDevilCountry
Matthew Hurt Announces Return to Duke

Duke freshman Matthew Hurt announced that he will be back for his sophomore season with the Blue Devils next year.

Hurt made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Instagram, saying, “To all: I hope everyone is staying safe in these tough times and practicing social distancing. With that being said I’ll be returning for my sophomore year at Duke. Let’s run it back DUKE NATION.”

Hurt arrived at Duke as a five-star small forward and the No. 12 rated recruit in the 2019 class, higher than Wendell Moore Jr. and Cassius Stanley, according to 247Sports. He was one of four Duke players (Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Goldwire and Javin DeLaurier were the others) to play in all 31 games this year. He averaged 9.7 ppg, fourth on the team. His 42 three-pointers were most on the team, and his 39.3% mark from three was second among Blue Devils with at least 50 attempts, a hair behind Joey Baker's 39.4%.

Hurt’s playing time and production were inconsistent this season, however, as he struggled on defense. In the final month of the regular season, he had more games with single-digit minutes played (four) than 20-plus minutes (three). He also had three scoreless games in the final nine and four double-digit scoring outings.

There had been speculation that Hurt, who held out hopes of a one-and-done ticket to the NBA when he arrived at Duke, may have been considering a transfer, especially with the NCAA likely to pass a one-time transfer exemption later this offseason, which would allow him to play at a new school immediately.

Teammate Cassius Stanley, who left for the NBA draft a week ago, seemed to indicate Hurt would be returning in his comments to the media last week, where he predicted his teammate would be “a star” for the Blue Devils next season.

Hurt’s size and shooting ability will both be key factors for the Blue Devils next season.

NCAA Allows Coaches Eight Hours of Remote Communication With Players

The NCAA loosened restrictions on offseason communication with players. Coaches are now allowed eight hours of remote contact per week from April 20 through May 31.

Duke's Cassius Stanley on Kobe Bryant's College Advice

Los Angeles native Cassius Stanley decided to go across the country to play at Duke after meeting with late Lakers' great Kobe Bryant. Stanley discusses his relationship with Kobe and how he helped him choose Duke.

Four Duke Players Named to Hampshire Society

Four Duke football players were named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Society. Duke has had 44 players earn the academic honor in the last nine years, more than any other ACC school. Read more

How to Work Out Like a Quarantined Duke Football Player

No weights? No problem. Duke's strength and conditioning staff has come up with workout plans for players quarantined without access to weight equipment. Instead, they use objects found around the house to do their offseason weight work. We look at one of the weekly plans to see how.

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe's Plan For Making Up Spring Practice

Duke only had three practices in spring ball before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. He has a plan for making up the lost time, if the NCAA is on board.

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Football's Return Must Be Uniform

The coronavirus had different impacts on different parts of the country, but Duke's David Cutcliffe cautions that football's return needs to be uniform. It can't be done conference to conference.

Dunk Against NC State Was Favorite of Duke's Cassius Stanley

Cassius Stanley had 32 dunks at Duke this season. He chooses his favorite and discusses his decision to leave for the NBA after one year with the Blue Devils.

Duke a Long Shot, But Not the Longest, In the ACC Coastal

No one is sure when the 2020 season will start, but sports books are already looking at setting odds for conference divisional races. Early lines are not encouraging for Duke.

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Right Now, We Need Communication and Contact"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is spending much of his day on Zoom, meeting with his staff and players. While he discusses scheme with his assistants in meetings, football is not a topic with the players.

Cassius Stanley: Matt Hurt's Going To Be A Star

Cassius Stanley is leaving Duke as a one-and-done to the NBA, but he thinks next year's Blue Devils will be "scary," led by Matt Hurt, who he predicts will be "a star."

