SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore Named to Top 100 List

ShawnKrest

CBS Sports released its Top 100 and 1 players in college basketball for 2020-21 and three Blue Devils made the list, which tied for third-most nationally. Only Gonzaga and Baylor (four) had more players ranked. The full rankings can be found here.

Sophomore Matthew Hurt was ranked No. 22, which was the third highest among ACC players. Hurt appeared in all 31 games during his freshman campaign, making 22 starts. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest and reached double figures in scoring 17 times. A threat from the perimeter, Hurt's .393 percent from three-point range was the 10th-best by a Duke freshman in program history. For the season, he shot .487 from the field and .741 at the free throw line. He was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

CBS was impressed with the work Hurt has done on his body—adding 20 pounds of muscle, which will allow him to take on more of a role inside, in addition to his outside shooting.

The commentary on Hurt said that it “seems like he'll be Duke's key player on a particularly young team.”

Freshman teammate Jalen Johnson came in at No. 47.

CBS said that Johnson has the “size of a power forward but carries the skill and feel of a guard,” and predicted “his versatility is going to unlock Duke's offense.”

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was No. 89. Johnson and Moore were both named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Chosen Second in Preseason ACC Poll

For the first time since 2014-15, Duke was not the preseason choice to win the ACC. The Blue Devils were chosen second in the ACC media poll. Jalen Johnson was named first-team All-ACC.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Lummie Young IV Undergoes Achilles Surgery

A week after David Cutcliffe praised his attitude and said "It's his time ... to reap the benefits of his hard work," Duke defensive back Lummie Young IV had surgery on his ruptured Achilles, suffered against UNC.

ShawnKrest

Which Duke Freshman Reminds Wendell Moore of Zion Williamson?

Wendell Moore gave scouting reports on each of his teammates, listing areas where the returning Duke players have improved and comparing one of the freshmen to Zion Williamson

ShawnKrest

Duke Confirms: No Fans at Cameron For Basketball

Duke will open the season without one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball, as the school confirmed that only essential gameday and broadcast personnel would be allowed in at Cameron

ShawnKrest

Duke's Schedule Is Released

Duke opens the 2020-21 season at home on the day before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but here's a look at the Blue Devils' schedule for the upcoming season

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong With Duke's Pass Rush Against UNC?

Duke entered the UNC game with the top two pass rushers in the nation. But both Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph were shut out, and the Blue Devils managed just one sack in the game. What went wrong? Rumph explains how Carolina outschemed the Duke D.

ShawnKrest

Duke to Start Season Ranked No. 9

For the 13th straight year, Duke will open the season in the AP top 10. The Blue Devils are No. 9 in this year's preseason poll. The last time they started a season ranked that low was 2009-10, when they went on to win the national title

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Has "Hit Bottom"

David Cutcliffe didn't pull any punches after the blowout loss to North Carolina, saying "it's a very difficult time in the program." He said he was aware of "personnel issues" that need to be addressed and implied that the team has "hit bottom"

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Blowout Loss in Rivalry Game

Duke was unable to stop UNC's offense, which scored on its first seven possessions of the game. The Blue Devils struggled with pass protection, made penalties and suffered turnovers, all of which led to a blowout loss to the Tar Heels

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. North Carolina: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

ShawnKrest