Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore Named to Top 100 List

CBS Sports released its Top 100 and 1 players in college basketball for 2020-21 and three Blue Devils made the list, which tied for third-most nationally. Only Gonzaga and Baylor (four) had more players ranked. The full rankings can be found here.

Sophomore Matthew Hurt was ranked No. 22, which was the third highest among ACC players. Hurt appeared in all 31 games during his freshman campaign, making 22 starts. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest and reached double figures in scoring 17 times. A threat from the perimeter, Hurt's .393 percent from three-point range was the 10th-best by a Duke freshman in program history. For the season, he shot .487 from the field and .741 at the free throw line. He was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

CBS was impressed with the work Hurt has done on his body—adding 20 pounds of muscle, which will allow him to take on more of a role inside, in addition to his outside shooting.

The commentary on Hurt said that it “seems like he'll be Duke's key player on a particularly young team.”

Freshman teammate Jalen Johnson came in at No. 47.

CBS said that Johnson has the “size of a power forward but carries the skill and feel of a guard,” and predicted “his versatility is going to unlock Duke's offense.”

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was No. 89. Johnson and Moore were both named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list.