Duke's Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Jalen Johnson Named to Watch Lists
ShawnKrest
Three more Blue Devils have been named to preseason watch lists for the awards that make up the Naismith Starting Five, joining DJ Steward, who was named to the list for the Jerry West Award, given to the top shooting guard, earlier in the week.
Sophomore Matthew Hurt was named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
Hurt was named to the list for the Julius Erving Small Forward Award last season, but he’s bulked up, adding 20 pounds of muscle over the summer.
A native of Rochester, Minn., Hurt appeared in all 31 games last season, making 22 starts. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest and reached double figures in scoring 17 times. A threat from the perimeter, Hurt's 39-percent shooting clip from three-point range was the 10th-best by a Duke freshman in program history (minimum 30 three-point field goals). He earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors following a career-high 25 points in a win over Boston College on Dec. 31.
Hurt will be looking to become the second Duke player in three years to win the award, following Zion Williamson in 2019.
Hurt is one of three ACC players on the list, joining Aamir Simms of Clemson and UNC’s Garrison Brooks.
Meanwhile, sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. and freshman Jalen Johnson were each selected to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list. The Blue Devils are the only program with multiple selections to the watch list.
A Blue Devil has never won the award.
Derrick Alston Jr. – Boise State
Jalen Johnson – Duke
Wendell Moore Jr. – Duke
Jayden Gardner – East Carolina
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Corey Kispert – Gonzaga
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
D.J. Jeffries – Memphis
Aaron Wiggins – Maryland
Franz Wagner – Michigan
Aaron Henry – Michigan State
Ron Harper Jr. – Rutgers
Matt Mitchell – San Diego State
Ziaire Williams – Stanford
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Terrence Shannon, Jr. – Texas Tech
Chris Smith – UCLA
Timmy Allen – Utah
Jermaine Samuels – Villanova
Sam Hauser – Virginia
Mark Vital – Baylor
Aamir Simms – Clemson
Matthew Hurt – Duke
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana
Isaiah Jackson – Kentucky
Trendon Watford – LSU
Tre Mitchell – Massachusetts
Garrison Brooks – North Carolina
Seth Towns – Ohio State
Brady Manek – Oklahoma
Hasahn French – Saint Louis
Sandro Mamukelashvili – Seton Hall
Oscar da Silva – Stanford
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Greg Brown – Texas
Kevin Marfo – Texas A&M
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Villanova
Oscar Tshiebwe – West Virginia
Nate Reuvers – Wisconsin