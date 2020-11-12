SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Nate James on Duke Freshman Jalen Johnson

ShawnKrest

Freshman Jalen Johnson is at the head of Duke’s six-man freshman class this year. Johnson finished second in media voting for preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.

Assistant coach Nate James said he’s taken some time to get acclimated to college after missing most of his senior season due to injury.

“Just like Mark (Williams), he transferred to IMG. We were all so excited,” he said. “We know the level of talent, not just of their opponents at IMG but in their practices. They have 10 players all going Division I. Unfortunately, with his injuries and not playing there, you have to adjust to this level of talent. It took him awhile to kind of find his stride, how hard you have to work. Things just don’t come easy. It could be a walk-on you’re going against, but that walk-on has been in our program 23 years and is a little bit older. He’s going to challenge you probably a little bit more than you expect.”

Johnson is gradually finding his footing at this level, though.

“He’s starting to understand you have to bring it every day, now,” James said. “He’s being more consistent, stringing some days together. With his natural talent and ability, he’s going to be one of the best, especially in the open floor. He can really get out in transition. He has big-time athleticism and passing ability. I haven’t seen many guys that can see and find his teammates like that. He loves doing it.”

Johnson still has areas to work on.

“His shooting,” James said. “Being aggressive. He’s really a pass-first player. We’re trying to get him to understand when teams play off, you have to have confidence to shoot your jump shot. When you have that mismatch, whether it be a four or five guarding you, use your ballhandling and playmaking ability. He’s started doing that.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nate James on Duke Big Men Mark Williams, Patrick Tape

Duke has two new big men in grad transfer Patrick Tape and freshman seven-footer Mark Williams. Assistant Nate James breaks down the newcomers' games

ShawnKrest

Nate James Thinks Henry Coleman Can Be Duke's Enforcer

Duke assistant Nate James used to be known as the team's enforcer as a player. He thinks this year's team has plenty of candidates to fill that tough guy role, led by freshmen Henry Coleman and Jaemyn Brakefield

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore Named to Top 100 List

Three Blue Devils were named to the CBS Sports Top 100 College Basketball Players list. Only two teams had more players ranked. Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson and Wendell Moore Jr. were listed

ShawnKrest

Duke Chosen Second in Preseason ACC Poll

For the first time since 2014-15, Duke was not the preseason choice to win the ACC. The Blue Devils were chosen second in the ACC media poll. Jalen Johnson was named first-team All-ACC.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Lummie Young IV Undergoes Achilles Surgery

A week after David Cutcliffe praised his attitude and said "It's his time ... to reap the benefits of his hard work," Duke defensive back Lummie Young IV had surgery on his ruptured Achilles, suffered against UNC.

ShawnKrest

Which Duke Freshman Reminds Wendell Moore of Zion Williamson?

Wendell Moore gave scouting reports on each of his teammates, listing areas where the returning Duke players have improved and comparing one of the freshmen to Zion Williamson

ShawnKrest

Duke Confirms: No Fans at Cameron For Basketball

Duke will open the season without one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball, as the school confirmed that only essential gameday and broadcast personnel would be allowed in at Cameron

ShawnKrest

Duke's Schedule Is Released

Duke opens the 2020-21 season at home on the day before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but here's a look at the Blue Devils' schedule for the upcoming season

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong With Duke's Pass Rush Against UNC?

Duke entered the UNC game with the top two pass rushers in the nation. But both Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph were shut out, and the Blue Devils managed just one sack in the game. What went wrong? Rumph explains how Carolina outschemed the Duke D.

ShawnKrest

Duke to Start Season Ranked No. 9

For the 13th straight year, Duke will open the season in the AP top 10. The Blue Devils are No. 9 in this year's preseason poll. The last time they started a season ranked that low was 2009-10, when they went on to win the national title

ShawnKrest