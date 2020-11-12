Nate James on Duke Freshman Jalen Johnson

Freshman Jalen Johnson is at the head of Duke’s six-man freshman class this year. Johnson finished second in media voting for preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.

Assistant coach Nate James said he’s taken some time to get acclimated to college after missing most of his senior season due to injury.

“Just like Mark (Williams), he transferred to IMG. We were all so excited,” he said. “We know the level of talent, not just of their opponents at IMG but in their practices. They have 10 players all going Division I. Unfortunately, with his injuries and not playing there, you have to adjust to this level of talent. It took him awhile to kind of find his stride, how hard you have to work. Things just don’t come easy. It could be a walk-on you’re going against, but that walk-on has been in our program 23 years and is a little bit older. He’s going to challenge you probably a little bit more than you expect.”

Johnson is gradually finding his footing at this level, though.

“He’s starting to understand you have to bring it every day, now,” James said. “He’s being more consistent, stringing some days together. With his natural talent and ability, he’s going to be one of the best, especially in the open floor. He can really get out in transition. He has big-time athleticism and passing ability. I haven’t seen many guys that can see and find his teammates like that. He loves doing it.”

Johnson still has areas to work on.

“His shooting,” James said. “Being aggressive. He’s really a pass-first player. We’re trying to get him to understand when teams play off, you have to have confidence to shoot your jump shot. When you have that mismatch, whether it be a four or five guarding you, use your ballhandling and playmaking ability. He’s started doing that.”