Nate James Thinks Henry Coleman Can Be Duke's Enforcer

ShawnKrest

Duke assistant coach Nate James has been impressed, but not surprised, with what he’s seen in freshman power forward Henry Coleman.

“I think he’s doing a lot of the same things that we saw while we were recruiting him,” he said. “He plays with amazing energy. He’s extremely tough. Obviously, he has the physical makeup to bring that type of power, strength, athleticism to the game, which he’s done each and every practice. Whatever team he’s been on, he’s given them a jolt. He’s the Energizer Bunny. Wherever you place him on the floor—we’ve made him move around, having him play the five, four, a little bit of three—he’s done a really, really good job of adjusting to whatever we’ve thrown at him. Overall, just a tremendous kid to be around. He’s one of those type of kids you look forward to coaching. We’re pleased with where he is. He has room to continue to grow, like all the guys. We’re just excited with how he competes, plays hard. He’s fun to watch.”

James had the reputation of being the team’s “bad ass” as a player. He thinks there are candidates on this year’s team to pick up that mantle.

“I think we do,” he said. “I think Henry. I’ve got my eye on him. I have my “Nate Dog Pound” bone. So if he does a good job, I’ll pass that along to him to keep the tradition alive. I think we have a few guys. Jaemyn Brakefield—he’s played at a high level. I look forward to seeing him get out there and do a little rough-tough and bump some guys around a little bit.”

And, on the returning players, Jordan Goldwire has shown he can fill that role.

“He’s already proven he can get after guys,” James said. “That’s the pit bull right there.”

