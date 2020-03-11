NCAA Says No Fans at Tournament Games

The NCAA announced that it will hold the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments with no fans in the stands, due to the risk presented by the COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) outbreak.

“Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events … with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” the statement reads.

A decision on how media coverage will be limited is still being developed, according to reports. The NCAA is also looking into moving regional rounds and the Final Four to smaller venues within the same cities as they were originally scheduled, according to reports.

The games will still be televised. CBS and Turner released a statement reading, ““We support the NCAA’s decision to proceed without fans at the tournament venues. We will continue with our plans to fully produce and cover the entire event.”

Duke center Vernon Carey reacted to the news on Twitter, saying he was shaking his head.

Former Blue Devil and current ASU coach Bobby Hurley supported the decision, saying, “My primary responsibility is the well being of my program - the players, staff and families. If those that know a lot more about this then I do think this is the right decision, then I support it."

There’s also the possibility that the NCAA will reconsider and cancel the tournament entirely or postpone it to a later date. Several national media outlets are reporting that the option is still on the table.