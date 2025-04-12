Blue Devil Country

One-Year Duke Basketball Forward Now Transferring to Quakers

Ex-Duke basketball reserve TJ Power is set to suit up for Penn.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward TJ Power
Duke basketball forward TJ Power / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
A few weeks after entering the transfer portal for a second time, former Duke basketball wing TJ Power has decided on his third landing spot as a collegian.

On Saturday morning, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that the 6-foot-9, 221-pound Power, who spent a season apiece at Duke and Virginia, will suit up for the Penn Quakers and their new head coach, Fran McCaffery, next season.

The 20-year-old Power, a former five-star recruit out of Worcester Academy (Mass.), entered the portal the first day it opened in late March.

As a sophomore for the Cavaliers last season, TJ Power saw action in 24 games. However, despite drawing a starting nod in Virginia's first five contests, he averaged only 1.3 and 1.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per outing.

His averages as a Blue Devil were similar: 2.1 points and 0.7 boards in 6.7 minutes per game.

Last year, Power was one of seven Blue Devils to transfer out of Durham. This go-round, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have yet to lose a single player to the portal.

