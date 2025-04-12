Former Duke Basketball Signee Now Visiting Nearby ACC School
Former two-year Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako, once an early Duke basketball recruiting prize before decommitting late in the spring of 2023, recently entered the transfer portal. And after averaging double-digit points in each of his campaigns with the Hoosiers, the 6-foot-9, 222-pound New Jersey native is undoubtedly a coveted talent.
One program making significant noise in Mgbako's new recruitment just so happens to be one of the Blue Devils' ACC neighbors in the NC State Wolfpack, now under the command of a 42-year-old head coach in former McNeese State winning leader Will Wade.
In fact, Mgbako arrived in Raleigh for an official visit with Wade & Co. on Friday, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.
After becoming the co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023-24, Mackenzie averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore in Bloomington. He improved his shooting marks a smidge, knocking down 43.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 32.9 percent of his 3-point tries.
Mackenzie Mgbako now has two years of eligibility remaining.
Meanwhile, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't lost or landed a transfer this cycle.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.