Duke Signees Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin Named McDonald's All-Americans

Duke has multiple selections for 11th straight year
Author:
Publish date:

For the eleventh straight year, Duke will have multiple McDonald’s All-Americans.

Blue Devils signees Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin were both named to the rosters for the 2021 game, which were announced this week.

One of the top power forwards in the class, Banchero chose Duke over Arizona, Tennessee, Washington, Gonzaga and Kentucky, committing to the Blue Devils last August. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder from Seattle’s O Dea High signed with Duke in November at the start of the early signing period.

Griffin, the son of former NBA player and current Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, was Duke’s first 2021 commitment. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from White Plains, NY’s Archbishop Stepinac chose Duke over Villanova, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and UConn, among others. Griffin committed in November, 2019 and signed a year later, at the start of the early signing period.

This is Duke's 37th consecutive season with a McDonald's All-America pick – the longest streak in the nation by 25 years. Duke has had multiple selections to the McDonald’s rosters every year since 2011, which is also the longest streak in the country. Kentucky, who has had multiple selections dating back to 2016, is the next longest streak.

SEE ALSO: Three Blue Devils named 2020 McDonald’s All-Americans

Duke has had three or more selections every year since 2014 and still has a chance to extend that streak.

Two uncommitted targets that are being heavily recruited by the Blue Devils were also named McDonald’s All-American.

Patrick Baldwin, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound wing from Sussex, Wisconsin’s Hamilton High, has Duke on his short list, but he may be leaning toward playing for his father, who coaches at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Trevor Keels, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard from Fairfax, Virginia’s Paul VI Catholic, is considering Duke, Virginia, Kentucky and Villanova, among others.

SEE ALSO:

Duke lands 2021 recruit Paolo Banchero

AJ Griffin commits to Duke

Trevor Keels has Duke in top three

Paolo Banchero Highlights
