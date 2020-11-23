SI.com
POSTPONED: Duke's Opener on Wednesday Called Off

ShawnKrest

Duke’s 2019-20 season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020-21 season will start later than expected for the same reason.

Duke has announced that Wednesday night’s season opening men’s basketball game versus Gardner-Webb has been postponed. The determination was made Monday morning after consultation with Duke Athletics’ medical personnel.

This postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. The teams may look to make up the game at a later date should schedules permit. No date was immediately announced.

Other than a break from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29 for both teams, when presumably players would be allowed to return home for the holidays and still have time to quarantine upon their return to campus, there aren’t many gaps in the teams’ schedules that match up. Duke’s open date on the ACC schedule comes in mid-January, when the Blue Devils have a one-week break between ACC games on Jan. 12 and 19. Gardner-Webb has two games scheduled on back-to-back days, Jan. 14 and 15, however.

Duke also had its football game with Wake Forest, scheduled for last Saturday, postponed and then cancelled due to positive tests and contact tracing on Wake Forest. According to coaches David Cutcliffe and Mike Krzyzewski, both Duke’s football and basketball teams have been tested on a daily basis and have not had any positive tests since their return to campus.

Instead, the Blue Devils’ home opener and opening game will be Saturday, November 28, versus Coppin State at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tip time is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

