Prime Duke Basketball Targets Entertain Idea of Joining Forces
There's no doubt that St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) point guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. are priority 2026 targets for fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. Not only do they account for two-thirds of the Blue Devils' reported wishlist in the cycle, but they were also the first in their class to visit the blueblood program.
Plus, it's worth noting that McCoy and Smith toured the campus in Durham the same weekend in early November.
And despite playing their high school ball on opposite coasts, they have formed a friendship while never ruling out the possibility of teaming up at the next level.
"I think so," McCoy, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, told NBA TV's Krysten Peek this week about whether he could envision forming a package deal with Smith in college. "I mean, location isn't really a problem with me for school. I'm all for different types of experiences..."
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star stacking up at No. 4 among the nation's current prep juniors, echoed McCoy's sentiments.
"Yeah, I would love to play with Brandon," he said. "Like, I would agree with everything he just said...We really play well together. We're compatible with each other."
"We just feed off each other really well."
