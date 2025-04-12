Duke Basketball Signee Asks Nate Ament Million-Dollar Question
One could argue this weekend's Nike Hoop Summit previews 80 percent of the 2025 Duke basketball class. After all, the collection of talent on the Team USA roster includes three of the Blue Devils' four early signees, and another of the heralded preps on hand, Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, may well be leaning toward Durham as his landing spot next season.
Meanwhile, it appears the highest-ranked Duke basketball prize in the cycle, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, is doing his part in trying to sway Ament to the Blue Devils.
"So, I just want to know, how is your recruiting process going with that school?" Boozer asked Ament in the following sitdown chat on Saturday, courtesy of NBA TV's Krysten Peek, after reminding the 6-foot-9, 185-pound phenom of his comments about getting along well with future Blue Devils on the practice court at the prestigious showcase event in Portland, Ore.
"It's going good," Ament responded with a smile.
According to Ament, who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and received his offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer over a year and a half ago while on the first of several visits with the Blue Devils, he plans to reveal a winner in his recruitment within "the next week or two."
Nate Ament is down to a final five of Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville, and Tennessee. Although many insiders paint the Blue Devils as the frontrunner, the 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.