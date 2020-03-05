BlueDevilCountry
Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams said that he doesn’t have to do anything special to prepare his team for the rivalry games against Duke.

“I probably do fewer things to try to get them ready to play Duke than anybody else we play,” Williams said, “because everybody else makes it so I don’t have to.”

All the coverage and fan interest lets the players know what’s at stake, so Williams doesn’t have much to add.

“Before we played last time, you saw every game since Adam and Eve,” he said. “They had every game on TV.”

Still, there’s a difference between the first Duke-Carolina meeting—won this year by the Blue Devils in overtime—and the rematch.

“Second game, you always try to make amends whether you win or lose,” he said. “One team always loses, so they try to do a better job in the second game, but I think our goal would be to try to play as well as we can play and see what happens over there. That’s basically the way that I’m looking at it.”

Williams doesn’t plan to harp on the first game, won by Duke on two buzzer beaters, however.

“We’re not going to get the tape out from the last game and say, ‘Watch what we didn’t do here. Look how lucky they were. Watch what you could have done here. Look how silly this was.’ We’re not going to do that. We’re going to pick out 20 plays, 25 plays. I would guess 10 of them will be from our game. The other 15 would be from the other games Duke has played. We’ll show them the clips in the scouting report and then move on. They know what happened last game. I don’t have to tell them. I would hope it would be that kind of game again, where we have a chance to win at the end. For the most part, our games against them have been good basketball games, really competitive basketball games.”

Not always, though.

“I remember in 2010, they beat us by 307 the last game over there,” he said. “I left that night and drove to Wilmington. I went for a walk seven times during the day, and killed one of my buddies. He said, ‘I’m tired.’ I just couldn’t stand to stick around. These guys came out at Wrightsville Beach and said, ‘Coach, God, you got killed!’ I said, ‘You don’t think I know that?’”

Cassius Stanley on Dunk: I Thought I Jumped Too High

Cassius Stanley led Duke in scoring on Monday, including a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a one-handed one that helped ignite a Duke rally. Stanley was worried that he jumped too high to hit the rim. Watch

Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke struggled at the start of its last game, which coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed more on psychology than anything else. He said players are taking mistakes to heart, and he worries about the team being hesitant. Watch

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

David Cutcliffe gave an update on Duke's quarterback competition, including the bad news that true freshman Luca Diamont is not part of the early battle. Diamont is recovering from an elbow procedure and not cleared to throw yet. Read more

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up Differently When You Know You're Playing

It was a long time coming, but senior Justin Robinson is finally getting playing time. The captain discusses his new role, playing in front of the crowd and his parents' reaction. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here

Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch

