Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

Roy Williams looked at the stat sheet for Duke, in advance of Saturday’s rivalry game against the Blue Devils. It wasn’t a pretty sight. Duke, at 19-3, 9-2 in the ACC and winners of four straight and 13 of 15, will be heavily favored over the 10-12 Tar Heels, who are 3-8 in the ACC and have lost two in a row and seven of nine.

“I was just looking down here,” Williams said, eying Duke’s statistics. “Even their defensive free throw percentage is a lot better than ours.”

How an opponent hits from the free throw line is obviously not something a team has any control over, but its shows Williams and UNC’s attitude headed into the showdown. Everything seems to be coming up Duke, while Carolina keeps rolling snake eyes.

Of the players expected to suit up for Carolina on Saturday, Garrison Brooks has extensive experience playing Duke over the two previous seasons. Outside of him, Andrew Platek has 15 minutes of experience against the Blue Devils, seldom-used Brandon Huffman has four, and even more seldom-used Shea Rush has less than a minute. That’s it. No one else has taken the floor in the Duke game.

Williams doesn’t plan to tell the young players what to expect.

“I can say anything I want to say, but until you’ve done it, you haven’t experienced it. You don’t know what I’m talking about. … I’m not going to talk about it. A lot their teammates will talk about it. Everybody else will talk about it.”

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Incoming Transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke added an incoming transfer from Stanford in offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. While Hamilton played several positions on the line, David Cutcliffe is confident he'll be a tackle for Duke. Listen

Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke added another recruit to its 2020 class when three-star athlete An'Darius Coffey donned a Duke hat at his school signing ceremony. Coffey reportedly has signed his letter of intent and is expected to play defensive back with the Blue Devils. Read more

David Cutcliffe on Addison Penn, Possible Additions to Duke's 2020 Class

Coach David Cutcliffe discussed Duke's lone signee on the Feb. 5 signing day, center Addison Penn, but he also left open the possibility of adding to the class. Cutcliffe also updated Mark Gilbert's injury situation. Listen

David Cutcliffe on new roles for Duke's offensive coaches

With David Cutcliffe calling plays and running Duke's offense, there will be some changes in responsibility for the rest of the coaching staff. Cutcliffe explains what Zac Roper and the other coaches will be doing. Listen.

Head coach David Cutcliffe will call plays for Duke

After Duke's offense struggled in 2019, head coach David Cutcliffe announced that he will take over running the offense and calling plays. Listen to his announcement here.

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

The Blue Devils struggled to score most of the night, but several players still moved up the scoring list, passing Trevon Duval and Brandon Ingram, among others. Read the full report here

Duke Survives Boston College in Ragged Game

Duke nearly stepped into a trap. In between a win at Syracuse and a trip to UNC, the Blue Devils left their offense behind as they headed to Boston College. After trailing most of the game, Duke put together a late run to pull out the win. Read more

Duke at Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Boston College for the second of three straight road games. We'll have analysis and updates of the game. Feel free to join in

