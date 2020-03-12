SEASON OVER: Duke Halts All Athletics

It’s not clear whether the NCAA Tournament will start this week, but if it does, this maddest of all the Marches will go on without the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke announced that it has suspended all athletic competition for the foreseeable future, effective immediately, in response to COVID-19. The suspension applies to all athletic competitions and practices for the health and safety of all who are essential to these activities. This suspension also applies to any camps and clinics sponsored by Duke’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

University President Vincent E. Price, in conjunction with guidance from public health experts and Duke Athletics leadership, made the announcement.

“We are taking this action to protect the safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities,” he said in a statement. “I know it is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Duke is inspirational to so many, but we must first look out for their health and well-being. This is clearly an unprecedented moment for our university, our region and the wider world. As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I’m grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Duke community.”

Athletic director Kevin White supported the decision, saying in a statement, “During this unpredictable time, Duke Athletics fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of the Duke family and beyond. While we understand this may be daunting to many, please know that this decision is entirely in the best interest of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”

The decision impacts several teams, including Women’s Basketball, which finished third in the ACC and was expected to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, Baseball, currently tied for second in the Coastal Division, and Lacrosse, which is off to a 6-2 start on the year.

The highest-profile sport impacted, however, was Men’s Basketball, expected to get a 2 or 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

With games scheduled to start next week, and the prospects of the viral outbreak being brought under control by then negligible, it seems likely that the Blue Devils’ season is over, and with it the college careers of Jack White, Javin DeLaurier and Justin Robinson, as well as many of the younger players who may declare for the NBA Draft.

“We emphatically support the decision made by Dr. Price today regarding the suspension of athletic competition at Duke,” said coach Mike Krzyzewski. “The welfare of our student-athletes, and all students at Duke, is paramount, and this decision reflects that institutional priority. Certainly, I want to applaud Dr. Price, who took a leadership role with his presidential peers and the Atlantic Coast Conference in arriving at this decision.”

The ACC followed suit a short time later, saying that all teams would suspend competition, including participation in NCAA Championships.