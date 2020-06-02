BlueDevilCountry
See You Tomorrow

ShawnKrest

As you may have heard, today is Blackout Tuesday. It's a one-day moratorium on business as usual, in support of victims of police violence, specifically in the African-American community.

We try not to speak out on political issues, but there are times when a story is big enough to overwhelm everything, including college sports. This is one of them. Whether we observed Blackout Tuesday or not, it would be interpreted as a political statement.

So, out of respect for what our nation has been going through, we're taking a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere.

We'll be back tomorrow, with reactions from current and former Duke assistants on the protests, as well as information on new offers to football recruits.

Until then, as our colleague, Quiera Luck of All Tar Heels said, "Whatever you do, do it in love and peace!"

Coach K: I Am Emotional, Disgusted and Scared

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement after a weekend of nationwide protests, saying he was emotional, disgusted and scared and asking how he could help.

Duke Reportedly Reaches Out to Transfer Andrew Nembhard

Former Florida Gator guard Andrew Nembhard entered the transfer portal, and Duke reportedly was one of several schools to reach out to the former five-star.

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: I'm Proud to Stand With Them

Duke defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri posted a photo of himself with 36 African-American Blue Devil players and said he has not walked in their shoes but was proud to stand with them.

David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

Duke coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "I am sad," he said. "We must see real change."

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler will be finishing his high school career in a new state. Chandler transferred from his Memphis high school to a school in Kansas. He has Duke in his top five college choices.

Seth Towns Detained By Police, Tommy Amaker Offers Support

Ohio State's Seth Towns, who was an early grad transfer target of Duke this offseason, was detained by police in a protest in Columbus on Friday. His former coach, ex-Blue Devil Tommy Amaker, offered his support of Towns.

Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson LB Kane. He's picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as Duke joined a dozen other schools in offering him a scholarship.

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

Three-star Dylan Merrell Commits to Duke

Three-star Dylan Merrell became the eleventh member of Duke's class of 2021 when the DB/RB from Alpharetta, Georgia committed to the Blue Devils.

