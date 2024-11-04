Starters for Duke Basketball Season Opener vs. Maine
Cooper Flagg mania is about to be in full effect. The 2024-25 Duke basketball squad, featuring the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick, tips off its regular season against the visiting Maine Bears, hailing from Flagg's home state, in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
Ahead of the preseason No. 7-ranked Blue Devils' highly anticipated official debut, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed the team's first starting five of the season.
Obviously, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flagg, a multi-positional phenom and preseason All-American who arrived in Durham at No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is in the group.
Here's the complete starting lineup for the first game of the third Duke basketball campaign with Jon Scheyer (54-18 overall record) on the throne:
- Junior guard Tyrese Proctor
- Sophomore guard Caleb Foster
- Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
- Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
- Freshman center Khaman Maluach
Following the bout with Maine, Jon Scheyer, Cooper Flagg, and the Blue Devils will gear up for a home game versus Army at 6 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network) before heading to Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a clash against fellow blueblood Kentucky, No. 23 in the AP Top 25, in the State Farm Champions Classic at 9 p.m. ET next Tuesday, Nov. 12 (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more on the 2024-25 Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.