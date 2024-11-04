Blue Devil Country

Starters for Duke Basketball Season Opener vs. Maine

Duke basketball begins its quest for the Blue Devils' sixth national championship.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cooper Flagg mania is about to be in full effect. The 2024-25 Duke basketball squad, featuring the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick, tips off its regular season against the visiting Maine Bears, hailing from Flagg's home state, in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).

ALSO READ: National Hardware Now Named After Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski

Ahead of the preseason No. 7-ranked Blue Devils' highly anticipated official debut, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed the team's first starting five of the season.

Obviously, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flagg, a multi-positional phenom and preseason All-American who arrived in Durham at No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is in the group.

Here's the complete starting lineup for the first game of the third Duke basketball campaign with Jon Scheyer (54-18 overall record) on the throne:

  • Junior guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Sophomore guard Caleb Foster
  • Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
  • Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
  • Freshman center Khaman Maluach

Following the bout with Maine, Jon Scheyer, Cooper Flagg, and the Blue Devils will gear up for a home game versus Army at 6 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network) before heading to Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a clash against fellow blueblood Kentucky, No. 23 in the AP Top 25, in the State Farm Champions Classic at 9 p.m. ET next Tuesday, Nov. 12 (ESPN).

ALSO READ: NBA Blue Devil Dereck Lively II Energizes Mavs Past Injury-Riddled Magic

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more on the 2024-25 Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball