No Surprise: Five-Star Cuts Duke Basketball From Recruitment

The top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul is loaded at the forward position.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball recruiting target Koa Peat
Former Duke basketball recruiting target Koa Peat / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star senior Koa Peat was slated to check out the Duke basketball program on an official visit with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils in September. But after then postponing that trip for the third weekend of October and watching the staff in Durham reel in other top-shelf talents at his position, the tour in Durham never materialized.

So, on Tuesday night, it came as no surprise that the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, eliminated the Blue Devils, along with a handful of other suitors, from the top 11 he named back in January.

His final five, which he revealed to On3's Joe Tipton, are Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, and Texas. Peat, No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, didn't provide a decision timeline.

As for where Duke's efforts stand on the 2025 trail, the recruiting juggernaut sits atop the rankings with four prizes spanning coast to coast. Should that hold, it would mark the program's third No. 1 collection across the first four cycles in the Jon Scheyer era.

Those early 2025 Blue Devil commits are Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and the twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer.

