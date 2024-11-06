No Surprise: Five-Star Cuts Duke Basketball From Recruitment
Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star senior Koa Peat was slated to check out the Duke basketball program on an official visit with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils in September. But after then postponing that trip for the third weekend of October and watching the staff in Durham reel in other top-shelf talents at his position, the tour in Durham never materialized.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Guard Tallies Four Career Highs for New Squad
So, on Tuesday night, it came as no surprise that the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, eliminated the Blue Devils, along with a handful of other suitors, from the top 11 he named back in January.
His final five, which he revealed to On3's Joe Tipton, are Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, and Texas. Peat, No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, didn't provide a decision timeline.
As for where Duke's efforts stand on the 2025 trail, the recruiting juggernaut sits atop the rankings with four prizes spanning coast to coast. Should that hold, it would mark the program's third No. 1 collection across the first four cycles in the Jon Scheyer era.
Those early 2025 Blue Devil commits are Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and the twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer.
ALSO READ: Cooper Flagg Throws Down Hammer in Duke Season Opener
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.