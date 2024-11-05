Former Duke Basketball Guard Tallies Four Career Highs for New Squad
A program-record seven Duke basketball players entered the transfer portal back in the spring. Four of them are now at fellow ACC schools, including first-year conference member Stanford's graduate backcourt starter in 2021-24 Blue Devil backup talent Jaylen Blakes.
ALSO READ: Cooper Flagg Throws Down Hammer in Duke Season Opener
And there's no doubt the 21-year-old Blakes, who earned his Duke degree in three years and provided some memorable defensive sparks off the bench throughout his career in Durham, delivered an encouraging debut in the Cardinal's season opener on Monday night, an 85-62 home win over Denver in Maples Pavilion.
Blakes finished with 12 points, marking his fourth-highest scoring performance as a collegian. He did so in 29 minutes of action, one shy of his career-high 30 minutes in recording a career-high 17 points for Duke in a home win over Florida State on Dec. 31, 2022.
Plus, the former three-star prep out of Somerset, N.J., posted four career highs in Stanford's opening victory with his six assists, three steals (matched that total four times as a Blue Devil), two blocks (matched once at Duke), and six made free throws (only one miss).
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 7-ranked Blue Devils (1-0, 0-0 ACC) are slated to square off against Jaylen Blakes and the Cardinal just once in the regular season: a February 15 showdown in Blakes' old stomping grounds, Cameron Indoor Stadium.
ALSO READ: National Hardware Named After Legendary Duke Head Coach
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.