Top-Tier Transfer Shares Duke Basketball Jersey Look
As Cedric Coward explained during his chat with League Him this week, he was a zero-star when he enrolled at Division III Willamette in 2021. Now, as the lone Duke basketball commit this offseason, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing is a four-star transfer boasting a 7-foot wingspan and off-the-charts bounce while ranking No. 13 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards in the portal.
And while Coward hasn't entirely ruled out the possibility of remaining in the 2025 NBA Draft — he has until May 28 to withdraw his name and maintain his college eligibility — there's no doubt he likes the way he looks in a Duke basketball jersey.
On Monday night, shortly after news broke of the 21-year-old Californian's pledge to fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, Coward posted the following Duke photoshoot pictures from his stay in Durham:
"I'm excited to be joining the Duke family," the former Washington State and Eastern Washington standout noted in the post. "Thank you to Coach Scheyer and the entire staff for believing in me. I truly believe God has led me to Duke, just as He has led Duke to me.
"I will also be keeping my name in the NBA Draft to continue testing the waters."
