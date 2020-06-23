BlueDevilCountry
Transfer Andrew Nembhard Chooses Gonzaga Over Duke

ShawnKrest

Former Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard, the top remaining player in the transfer portal, announced his decision on his new college home.

Nembhard will play for Gonzaga, choosing the Zags over a list of finalists that included Stanford, USC, Memphis, Georgetown and Duke.

"It was a very difficult decision. I couldn’t have gone wrong with any of the schools, but Gonzaga just checked all the boxes,” Nembhard told Stadium. “I just felt comfortable.”

Nembhard, who declared for and then withdrew from the NBA Draft process, will have to sit out of the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he can take the court in 2021-22.

Duke’s interest in Nembhard led to speculation that top 2021 point guard target Kennedy Chandler might be leaning toward going to the G-League or choosing another school, perhaps Tennessee. With Nembhard now off the table, Duke will need to either redouble its efforts with Chandler or find another player to lead the team in 2021-22. There’s also the possibility that one of Duke’s incoming guards—Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward—might return for a second season with the Blue Devils.

Nembhard joined the Gators was a five-star recruit when he came to Florida in 2018. He chose the Gators over Gonzaga, Ohio State and USC. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 8.0 ppg, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Last year, he improved to 11.2 ppg, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals. For his career, he started all 67 games he appeared in and shot .327 from three

Duke's Top Five 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Defense leads the way for Duke's NFL hopes as the top five 2021 Blue Devils draft prospects include two defensive linemen and a cornerback.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects No. 10 through 6

Duke was shut out of the 2020 NFL Draft but could have multiple picks next season for just the third time since 1990. Here's a look at SI's draft ratings for Duke's roster, Numbers 10 through 6

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Denies Getting Illegal Benefits

A Florida appeals court ruled last week that Zion Williamson didn't have to answer charges he received illegal benefits at Duke. He did anyway, filing a motion calling the charges "baseless" and denying them.

ShawnKrest

Half of Duke Basketball Team Makes ACC Honor Roll

Seven of the 14 players on Duke's men's basketball team made ACC Honor Roll, including the entire senior class. Every Duke athletic team had at least half of its members honored.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Has 67 ACC Honor Roll Players

Duke had 67 football players make the ACC Honor Roll, which ranked third among the 14 teams in the league. The group has combined for 118 honor roll berths over their careers.

ShawnKrest

Duke Sets ACC Record With 572 Honor Roll Athletes

Duke Athletics continued its dominance of the ACC Honor roll, setting a league record with 572 athletes earning the academic honor this year. It's the 32nd time in 33 years Duke has led the league.

ShawnKrest

2021 Offensive Tackle Almarion Crim Commits to Duke

Duke added a second offensive tackle to its 12-man class of 2021 when three-star Almarion Crim chose the Blue Devils out of a top 10 that included Louisville, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley, Vernon Carey Slide in Mock Draft update

Duke's Cassius Stanley fell out of the first round and Vernon Carey dropped five spots in the latest mock draft update. Tre Jones maintained his previous draft slot.

ShawnKrest

Duke Ranked No. 56 in Social Media

Duke football has had nearly 200,000 social media interactions on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, ranking No. 56 among Division I programs.

ShawnKrest

Jacoby Jackson Chooses TCU Over Duke

Three-star 2021 offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson decided to follow in his father's footsteps and play at TCU, dealing a setback to Duke's attempts to add to its offensive line.

ShawnKrest