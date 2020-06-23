Transfer Andrew Nembhard Chooses Gonzaga Over Duke

Former Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard, the top remaining player in the transfer portal, announced his decision on his new college home.

Nembhard will play for Gonzaga, choosing the Zags over a list of finalists that included Stanford, USC, Memphis, Georgetown and Duke.

"It was a very difficult decision. I couldn’t have gone wrong with any of the schools, but Gonzaga just checked all the boxes,” Nembhard told Stadium. “I just felt comfortable.”

Nembhard, who declared for and then withdrew from the NBA Draft process, will have to sit out of the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he can take the court in 2021-22.

Duke’s interest in Nembhard led to speculation that top 2021 point guard target Kennedy Chandler might be leaning toward going to the G-League or choosing another school, perhaps Tennessee. With Nembhard now off the table, Duke will need to either redouble its efforts with Chandler or find another player to lead the team in 2021-22. There’s also the possibility that one of Duke’s incoming guards—Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward—might return for a second season with the Blue Devils.

Nembhard joined the Gators was a five-star recruit when he came to Florida in 2018. He chose the Gators over Gonzaga, Ohio State and USC. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 8.0 ppg, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Last year, he improved to 11.2 ppg, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals. For his career, he started all 67 games he appeared in and shot .327 from three