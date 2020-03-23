BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones is one of four finalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, along with Marcus Garrett of Kansas, Ashton Hagans of Kentucky and Mark Vital of Baylor.

“Each of these finalists enjoyed an incredible season, and all of them deserve to be a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “Their tenacity embodies the spirit of this award, and although we won’t see them in postseason play, we believe it is important to still honor their accomplishments.”

The finalists were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s board of selectors, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, who based their selections on outstanding on-court defensive performances during the 2019-20 regular college basketball season. The winners are scheduled to be announced on April 1, and each winner will be honored with a ceremony at a later date.

Duke has had six players win the national defensive player of the year award a total of nine times. Shelden Williams was the most recent, in 2006. Steve Wojciechowski was the most recent Duke point guard to win it, in 1998. No other school has won the award as many times.

Jones won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year earlier this season, becoming the first Blue Devil to win the award since DeMarcus Nelson in 2008. He’s only the second player in ACC history to win the defensive award and the conference Player of the Year award in the same season.

Garrett was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Hagans was last season’s SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever brackets

The Duke Greatest Final Four Team bracket is down to its own final four, plus results from a variety of other fantasy brackets. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

Seth Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State instead of self-proclaimed finalist Duke. The Blue Devils never offered a scholarship to the Harvard small forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Coach K Statements on Jones Declaring For NBA Draft

Duke confirmed Tre Jones' decision to declare for the NBA Draft after two years with the Blue Devils. Here's what Jones and Coach K had to say about it.

ShawnKrest

Alex O'Connell to Transfer

Three-year Duke Blue Devil Alex O'Connell announced on Twitter that he will look to complete his college career elsewhere. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke Beats Michigan, Loses to UCLA in '64 Final Four

Duke beat future NBA All-Star Cazzie Russell and Michigan in the national semifinals before losing to unbeaten UCLA in the Blue Devils' first-ever national championship game. Read more

ShawnKrest

Fantasy Bracket Updates For Duke

Duke players remain undefeated in the ACC Greatest bracket. The Blue Devils went 2-2 in ESPN's Greatest East Region, and the Blue Devils beat Belmont in Joe Lunardi's fantasy tournament. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Tells ESPN He's Headed to NBA

Point guard Tre Jones, who surprised many by coming back to Duke for his sophomore season, is leaving for the NBA Draft, he tells ESPN. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion, JJ Redick Advance in ACC Bracket

An update on two of the March Madness-related brackets people are voting on. Zion Williamson and JJ Redick both won their first round matchups in the ACC Greatest Player tourney, plus results of the first round of Best Duke Final Four team.

ShawnKrest