Tre Jones on His Favorite Duke Moments

ShawnKrest

The end of Tre Jones’ college career didn’t come the way he expected—either cutting down a net or crying after a loss.

Still, he’s able to look back on the high points of his two years at Duke.

“Definitely winning the ACC Championship (in 2018),” he said. “The tournament has got to be up there, just being able to win a championship.”

Duke beat Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State on consecutive nights in Charlotte to win the title. Jones led the team with eight assists against Syracuse and six in the title game to earn second-team All-Tournament honors.

Jones also had a memory from this year.

“The game at UNC definitely is going to be a favorite,” he said, “just the rivalry and then the way it ended, and everything was crazy. Those two games for sure, but there’s so many memories and moments that definitely stick out.”

The ACC Tournament featured Zion Williamson’s return after missing a month with a knee injury. Many speculated he would shut things down rather than return to play college ball and risk NBA millions. UNC’s Cole Anthony heard the same speculation when he missed time with a knee injury this season.

“I think people are definitely off with that type of advice,” Jones said. “Anyone that’s in that position knows how it feels to be out and not be able to play the game of basketball. It’s a game that we love, and we all want to play it. Injuries are never what you want to deal with or have to go through. You never want to have to miss the game of basketball. When you’re in that position to come back and play that game, everyone that really loves the game will come back and play when they’re healthy and ready.”

Basketball

Tre Jones: You Never Know What the Future Holds

Tre Jones has started his online coursework while waiting for the NBA Draft process to start. But he knows that things can change in a hurry. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Wins NABC Freshman of Year Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. added another honor to his trophy case. Carey was named the winner of the NABC Freshman of the Year Award, becoming the third straight Duke player to win it. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Shopping for Mom and Grandma so They Can Stay Home

Tre Jones' mother battled cancer last year, so his family is taking extra care to keep her from getting exposed to the coronavirus. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Out of Running For Transfer Alan Griffin

Duke reached out to transfer Alan Griffin, older brother of 2021 Duke commit A.J. but the Blue Devils have apparently dropped out of the race, after Griffin released his six finalists.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: My Jump Shot Took a Big Leap This Year

Tre Jones says his defense, shooting and leadership have improved since last season. Now he's trusting the process while waiting for the NBA Draft process to start. Watch

ShawnKrest

What If: Imagining How Things Could Be Different For Duke

With no tournament games this year, fans can only wonder what might have been and what if. Sports Illustrated took that idea and ran with it, looking at great March Madness what ifs.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Weird How Quick Season Ended

Duke's players are staying in touch, and they're still trying to get closure on a season that ended quicker than they expected. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Haven't Gotten Any Feedback From NBA Yet

The NBA has an advisory board to let prospective early entrants to the draft decide whether they should take the leap. But Tre Jones made his decision without hearing back from them. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke reached out to Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, but it appears the Blue Devils are out of the running, after Bruner released his list of six finalists. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for the NBA Draft after spending two seasons with Butler. Read more

ShawnKrest