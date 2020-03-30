Tre Jones on His Favorite Duke Moments

The end of Tre Jones’ college career didn’t come the way he expected—either cutting down a net or crying after a loss.

Still, he’s able to look back on the high points of his two years at Duke.

“Definitely winning the ACC Championship (in 2018),” he said. “The tournament has got to be up there, just being able to win a championship.”

Duke beat Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State on consecutive nights in Charlotte to win the title. Jones led the team with eight assists against Syracuse and six in the title game to earn second-team All-Tournament honors.

Jones also had a memory from this year.

“The game at UNC definitely is going to be a favorite,” he said, “just the rivalry and then the way it ended, and everything was crazy. Those two games for sure, but there’s so many memories and moments that definitely stick out.”

The ACC Tournament featured Zion Williamson’s return after missing a month with a knee injury. Many speculated he would shut things down rather than return to play college ball and risk NBA millions. UNC’s Cole Anthony heard the same speculation when he missed time with a knee injury this season.

“I think people are definitely off with that type of advice,” Jones said. “Anyone that’s in that position knows how it feels to be out and not be able to play the game of basketball. It’s a game that we love, and we all want to play it. Injuries are never what you want to deal with or have to go through. You never want to have to miss the game of basketball. When you’re in that position to come back and play that game, everyone that really loves the game will come back and play when they’re healthy and ready.”