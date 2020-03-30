Tre Jones: You Never Know What the Future Holds

Tre Jones has coursework to help keep him busy, now that he’s shut into his house, like the rest of the country.

“The classes just resumed online,” he said. “So I’m doing classes again after the week they extended spring break. Then just trying to work out with my brother (Tyus Jones) here in his home, trying to stay in shape and ready to go. After that, just hanging out, playing video games, doing things like that—not leaving the house, obviously.”

Jones and his brother are also taking advantage of classic games that are being aired on various channels to fill holes in programming schedules, created by the cancellation of most live sports.

“We do get to watch games that come on TV,” he said. “There are lot of good classics that are coming on right now that they’re putting on. So we get to watch a lot of those. We got to watch some of (Tyus’) games from Duke, some of my games from Duke. So that was fun. Being able to hang out with family at this time, I think, is the best part of it, because when something this serious is going around, you never know what’s going to happen. You never know what the future holds. I think we’ve all seen that now. Spend valuable time with the people closest to you.”

While some people around the country aren’t taking the “stay home” recommendation seriously, the fact that the pandemic cost Jones an NCAA Tournament was enough to reinforce the message.

“We know how serious things can get,” he said. “In this time, serious enough for all sports to be cancelled. I think that was enough of a wake-up call for myself and my family to realize how serious this is, with the reaction we need to take. For our family, we’re taking this extremely serious, trying to stay away from people, trying to stay home, just stay safe until everything clears up and everyone is able to get on the same page with things again.”