Tre Jones: Shopping for Mom and Grandma So They Can Stay Home

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones made the decision to declare for the NBA Draft. Two of his teammates, Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr., have still not made an announcement. Jones understands the delay, however, since the pandemic has everything up in the air. The NBA has closed up shop, and feedback for potential draft picks won’t be coming anytime soon.

“It’s tough with the tournament being cancelled and everything,” he said. “It’s tough. I know, for myself—coming back to win a national championship was the first thing on my mind. Once that got taken away, it was tough for me to make a decision. But I mean, I think it’s just weird. Everyone’s—it’s new for everybody. No one knows what to do and what to think of it. It’s something you never think would happen in a lifetime. It’s hard to deal with.”

Jones’ mother battled cancer last year, so the family is taking greater care to protect her, since she’s immunocompromised.

“We’re just not letting her really do anything or go anywhere. We’re trying to go to the grocery store for her and my grandma, not letting them really go anywhere or expose themselves to take any chances with this. Obviously, we see how serious it is. With different groups, it’s more serious. So we’re not really letting her do anything. She knows and my grandmother knows how serious it is. They’re both staying home and taking care of themselves. If they need anything, we’re just getting it for them, not letting them go out.”

Report: Duke Out of Running For Transfer Alan Griffin

Duke reached out to transfer Alan Griffin, older brother of 2021 Duke commit A.J. but the Blue Devils have apparently dropped out of the race, after Griffin released his six finalists.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: My Jump Shot Took a Big Leap This Year

Tre Jones says his defense, shooting and leadership have improved since last season. Now he's trusting the process while waiting for the NBA Draft process to start. Watch

ShawnKrest

What If: Imagining How Things Could Be Different For Duke

With no tournament games this year, fans can only wonder what might have been and what if. Sports Illustrated took that idea and ran with it, looking at great March Madness what ifs.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Weird How Quick Season Ended

Duke's players are staying in touch, and they're still trying to get closure on a season that ended quicker than they expected. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Haven't Gotten Any Feedback From NBA Yet

The NBA has an advisory board to let prospective early entrants to the draft decide whether they should take the leap. But Tre Jones made his decision without hearing back from them. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Out of Running For Transfer Jordan Bruner

Duke reached out to Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, but it appears the Blue Devils are out of the running, after Bruner released his list of six finalists. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker Declares For Draft

Former Blue Devil Jordan Tucker has declared for the NBA Draft after spending two seasons with Butler. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Grew a Lot This Year

Tre Jones came back to win a national title. The coronavirus cost him the chance to do that, but he thinks he still grew a great deal in his second year at Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Staying With Tyus Right Now to Stay Ready

Tre Jones is back in Minnesota, staying with brother Tyus to work out and prepare for the NBA Draft, even though no one knows what that process will look like. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Just Waiting, Trying to Be Patient

Tre Jones has tried to stay busy as he prepares for the NBA Draft, but being stuck inside, he doesn't have much to do. Watch

ShawnKrest