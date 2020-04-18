BlueDevilCountry
Two Blue Devils taken in WNBA Draft

ShawnKrest

Two members of the Duke women’s basketball team were chosen in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Forward Leaonna Odom was taken with the third pick of the second round, 15 pick overall, by the New York Liberty. For her career, Odom averaged 11.1 ppg and 5.8 rebounds for Duke last season. Last year, she averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists. She finished fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage (54.7), 14th in scoring and fifth in steals, while earning All-ACC Second Team honors.

For her Duke career, Odom finished 16th in points (1,387), 10th in field goals made (599) and 10th in minutes (3,716).

In the third round, the Seattle Storm took guard Haley Gorecki with the seventh pick, 31 overall. Gorecki averaged 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for her college career. This past season, she was the only Power Five player to average 18 points (18.5), 6.5 rebounds (6.6), 4 assists (4.4) and 2 steals (2.1). She also became the second player in ACC history to leader her team in points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back years. Gorecki was in the top 10 in the league in scoring (second), steals (second), minutes (third), free throw percentage (third), three-point shooting (seventh), assists (seventh) and three-pointers made (eighth).

After battling injury early in her career, she still managed to become the tenth-fastest Blue Devil to score 1,000 points, hitting the mark in her 77 game.

The pair become the 25 and 26 Blue Devils to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the 11 and 12 in the last 10 years. They’ll attempt to bring the number of former Blue Devils currently in the league to seven.

