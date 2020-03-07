BlueDevilCountry
North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

North Carolina and Duke renew hostilities at Cameron Indoor Stadium to close out the ACC regular season.

The Tar Heels are headed for their first opening-round Tuesday game in ACC Tournament history after a 10-17 start to the season. The Heels have won three straight, however and crowned themselves the team that no one wants to play.

Duke is part of a four-team logjam at the top of the ACC standings. The Blue Devils are tied with Virginia, a game behind Louisville and FSU, with all four teams in action on Saturday afternoon/early evening.

UNC is hoping to have freshman big man Armando Bacot, who missed the last game with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week. When he fouled out in the first game, Duke was able to get a pair of offensive rebounds on missed free throws, setting up buzzer beaters to tie in regulation and win in overtime.

Duke beat NC State on Monday and used the early game this week to get some rest. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gave the Blue Devils two days off from practice, including one completely away from basketball--no meetings or anything. The hope is the team will recharge its batteries for a tournament run.

The Carolina Game is always a big recruiting day for Blue Devils basketball and football, and both programs will have some top-flight prospects in for visits today.

Duke 2020 signees Jeremy Roach and Jaemyn Brakefield will be visiting, along with Trevor Keels. The five-star shooting guard is a 6-foot-5 210-pounder in the class of 2021 who is Roach’s teammate at Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Virginia. He’s currently rated the No. 18 prospect in the class and the No. 2 shooting guard, according to 247Sports. Duke is fighting Virginia, Michigan, Ohio State and Villanova for him.

Durham Academy’s M.J. Rice will also visit. The local prospect is a five-star small forward in the class of 2022. He is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and is rated the No. 23 prospect in the class and No. 6 at his position. Rice has offers from NC State, Boston College and Pitt, among other schools. He’s been to other Duke games this season but is still waiting on an offer.

Among the football recruits reportedly on hand for the game will be Trent Broadnax (three-star, WR, 2021), Trevion Cooley (three-star RB, 2021), Tre Freeman (2021 commit, LB), Michael Gonzalez (three-star OT, 2021), Aaron Hall (2021 commit, three-star DE), Ahmari Huggins (three-star WR, 2021), Brandon Johnson (CB, 2021), Drew Kendall (four-star guard, 2021), Tra Price (three-star DE, 2021), Bryce Steele (three-star safety, 2021), Christian Veilleux (four-star QB, 2021)

The officiating crew today will be led by veteran Roger Ayers.

Armando Bacot is warming up for UNC

Armando Bacot is warming up for UNC
Coach K on Jack White, Javin DeLaurier

Jack White and Javin DeLaurier have had up-and-down senior years, seeing their playing time shrink at times. White is currently out of the regular rotation. Coach K says both have had significant impacts both on the court and off. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Justin Robinson knows the most on our team

Justin Robinson has emerged as one of the leaders on the Duke Blue Devils and a coach on the floor. Coach K discussed his senior prior to Robinson's last game at Cameron. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Cole Anthony Looking Forward To at Cameron? "Winning"

Freshman Cole Anthony will be playing his first game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's he most looking forward to? "Winning." Watch

ShawnKrest

Brandon Robinson: We Stopped Feeling Sorry For Ourselves

UNC senior Brandon Robinson said that the team's recent winning streak came about because the team stopped feeling sorry for itself and began closing out games. Watch

ShawnKrest

Christian Keeling on Cameron: "Their Little Fans Do All This Stuff"

Christian Keeling will make his Cameron Indoor Stadium Debut, but he's heard plenty of stories about the atmosphere, and he doesn't seem intimidated. Watch

ShawnKrest

Garrison Brooks: "We've Got to Keep Our Foot on the Gas"

UNC led Duke most of the way in the first game before the Blue Devils came back. In the rematch, Garrison Brooks wants the Tar Heels to keep its foot on the gas and finish off the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

Vernon Carey and Garrison Brooks are both top-five scorers in the ACC and both scored 18 in the first UNC-Duke game. Their matchup inside will be one to watch in the rematch. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on His Relationship With Roy Williams

Coach K said his relationship with Roy Williams is based on great respect and empathy, since both coaches understand the pressures of leading programs like UNC and Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest