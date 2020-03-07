North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

North Carolina and Duke renew hostilities at Cameron Indoor Stadium to close out the ACC regular season.

The Tar Heels are headed for their first opening-round Tuesday game in ACC Tournament history after a 10-17 start to the season. The Heels have won three straight, however and crowned themselves the team that no one wants to play.

Duke is part of a four-team logjam at the top of the ACC standings. The Blue Devils are tied with Virginia, a game behind Louisville and FSU, with all four teams in action on Saturday afternoon/early evening.

UNC is hoping to have freshman big man Armando Bacot, who missed the last game with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week. When he fouled out in the first game, Duke was able to get a pair of offensive rebounds on missed free throws, setting up buzzer beaters to tie in regulation and win in overtime.

Duke beat NC State on Monday and used the early game this week to get some rest. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gave the Blue Devils two days off from practice, including one completely away from basketball--no meetings or anything. The hope is the team will recharge its batteries for a tournament run.

The Carolina Game is always a big recruiting day for Blue Devils basketball and football, and both programs will have some top-flight prospects in for visits today.

Duke 2020 signees Jeremy Roach and Jaemyn Brakefield will be visiting, along with Trevor Keels. The five-star shooting guard is a 6-foot-5 210-pounder in the class of 2021 who is Roach’s teammate at Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Virginia. He’s currently rated the No. 18 prospect in the class and the No. 2 shooting guard, according to 247Sports. Duke is fighting Virginia, Michigan, Ohio State and Villanova for him.

Durham Academy’s M.J. Rice will also visit. The local prospect is a five-star small forward in the class of 2022. He is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and is rated the No. 23 prospect in the class and No. 6 at his position. Rice has offers from NC State, Boston College and Pitt, among other schools. He’s been to other Duke games this season but is still waiting on an offer.

Among the football recruits reportedly on hand for the game will be Trent Broadnax (three-star, WR, 2021), Trevion Cooley (three-star RB, 2021), Tre Freeman (2021 commit, LB), Michael Gonzalez (three-star OT, 2021), Aaron Hall (2021 commit, three-star DE), Ahmari Huggins (three-star WR, 2021), Brandon Johnson (CB, 2021), Drew Kendall (four-star guard, 2021), Tra Price (three-star DE, 2021), Bryce Steele (three-star safety, 2021), Christian Veilleux (four-star QB, 2021)

The officiating crew today will be led by veteran Roger Ayers.

Armando Bacot is warming up for UNC