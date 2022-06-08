According to a tweet on Tuesday from noted ACC stat expert Danny Neckel, five of the nine most-watched games across all levels of basketball thus far this calendar year have included the Duke basketball program or its UNC basketball counterpart.

One of those games, of course, was the Final Four matchup featuring the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, in which UNC ended the career of now-retired 42-year Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski. It sits No. 2 on the list, coming up short by almost a million viewers behind UNC's loss to Kansas in the National Championship Game two nights later.

Notice below that the Duke-UNC April attraction eclipses either 2022 NBA Finals game to date by more than four million households.

Here's the complete top nine:

17.0 million: Kansas vs. UNC, National Championship Game (TBS/TNT) 16.2 million: Duke vs. UNC, NCAA Tournament Final Four (TBS/TNT) 13.6 million: UNC vs. St. Peter's, NCAA Tournament Elite Eight (CBS) 11.9 million: Celtics at Warriors, NBA Finals Game 2 (ABC) 11.4 million: Celtics at Warriors, NBA Finals Game 1 (ABC) 11.2 million: Duke vs. Michigan State, NCAA Tournament Round of 32 (CBS) 11.1 million: Villanova vs. Kansas, NCAA Tournament Final Four (TBS/TNT) 10.3 million: Duke vs. Arkansas, NCAA Tournament Elite Eight (TBS) 10.1 million: Purdue vs. St. Peter's, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 (CBS)

Five of nine include at least one Duke basketball face

Consider that former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum now stars for Boston and has a reasonable shot at capturing NBA Finals MVP honors this year (series tied at 1-1).

With that and all of the above numbers in mind, some might conclude that if a basketball game doesn't include at least one Blue Devil or Tar Heel these days, it's unlikely the viewership will eclipse 10 million.

Both archrivals figure to start next season with a top 10 ranking, with UNC in the discussion for the top spot.

Tatum's Celtics host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ABC). The series is heating up; so too is the above race for the year's best ratings.

