Updated Duke Basketball Roster for Jon Scheyer's Fourth Season
As things stand, the Duke basketball squad consists of 13 players. That leaves two open spots. But should fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff decide to fill out the roster, chances are the additions will just be deep reserves, whether of the walk-on or scholarship variety.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Sit High in Latest Projected Top 25
The 2025-26 Blue Devil collection includes five freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors, two seniors, and one fifth-year collegian.
However, between the juniors, seniors, and graduate, only two are expected to be part of the regular rotation in junior guard Caleb Foster and senior forward Maliq Brown. And no talents on the roster have ever averaged double-digit points at the college level.
Even so, the Blue Devils figure to begin the season among the top 10 in the AP Poll thanks to their formidable mix of highly touted rookies and handful of the program's returning bench pieces.
Here's a recap of the Duke basketball roster as it's currently constructed:
- Freshman guard Cayden Boozer, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
- Freshman guard/forward Dame Sarr, 6-foot-7, 190 pounds
- Freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia, 6-foot-8, 215 pounds
- Freshman forward Sebastian Wilkins, 6-foot-8, 215 pounds
- Freshman forward Cameron Boozer, 6-foot-9, 245 pounds
- Sophomore guard/forward Isaiah Evans, 6-foot-6, 175 pounds
- Sophomore guard/forward Darren Harris, 6-foot-6, 203 pounds
- Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II, 6-foot-11, 250 pounds
- Junior guard Caleb Foster, 6-foot-5, 202 pounds
- Junior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, 6-foot-11, 240 pounds
- Senior guard Jack Scott, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
- Senior forward Maliq Brown, 6-foot-9, 222 pounds
- Graduate guard/forward Cameron Sheffield, 6-foot-6, 204 pounds
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball roster news.