Five Projected First-Round Draft Picks on Duke Basketball Roster

Once again, Duke basketball could lose a handful of undergraduate talents to the professional ranks.

Matt Giles

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Last go-round, the Duke basketball program saw four of its players with eligibility remaining declare for the NBA Draft. All three freshmen on that list came off the board in the top 10.

The number of lottery picks out of Duke might be lower next summer, and it's not a sure thing that the Blue Devils will repeat their achievement of producing the top pick (Cooper Flagg went No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks back in June).

Then again, considering how many players for No. 4-ranked Duke (8-0, 0-0 ACC) have seen their stocks climb with the blueblood school enjoying its best start to a season since 2017-18, it wouldn't be wise not to rule out either of those possibilities.

Duke basketball players at the NBA Draft
May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players R-L Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel,and Khaman Maluach. during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

On Monday, NBA Draft On SI released its latest first-round projections.

Five Duke basketball underclassmen, including three rookies in Durham, appear among the first 26 selections:

  • Freshman forward Cameron Boozer checks in at No. 2 overall, sitting below the Kansas Jayhawks' first-year star guard in Darryn Peterson. Through only his first eight outings in college, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Week and ACC Player of the Week has already become one of only three Blue Devils since 1976 to record multiple 35-point performances in a single season.
Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer
Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
  • Somewhat surprisingly, next up for the Blue Devils on the latest mock draft is sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II at No. 18 overall. The 6-foot-11, 250-pounder from Manassas, Va., is a full-time starter alongside Boozer in the Duke basketball frontcourt. He's averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 67.3 percent from the field.
  • NBA Draft On SI's Derek Parker places Blue Devil freshman guard Dame Sarr, averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals as a starter, a few spots below Ngongba at No. 21 overall. Parker gave the following summary assessment of the Italian prospect: "Sarr's got a myriad of pro-level skills, with play-finishing in transition, solid 3-point shooting for his size, as well as workable defensive versatility."
Duke basketball guard Dame Sarr
Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
  • Another slight surprise as a first-round projection is Cameron Boozer's twin brother, freshman and backup point guard Cayden Boozer, who now stacks up at No. 23 overall in the eyes of NBA Draft On SI. The versatile backcourt weapon is averaging 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in his 20.4 minutes per game.
Duke basketball guard Cayden Boozer and head coach Jon Scheyer
Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
  • The fifth Blue Devil in the projected first round is a sophomore guard in sharpshooting full-time starter Isaiah Evans. A much-improved all-around weapon from Fayetteville, N.C., the 19-year-old is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 boards, and 1.9 dimes, shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 35.2 percent beyond the arc, and 90.5 percent at the charity stripe.

Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad next host the defending national champions in the Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC), currently No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN), part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

