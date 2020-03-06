BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

ShawnKrest

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was chosen as one of the five finalists for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball.

Carey is joined by Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and William & Mary’s Nathan Knight.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting Five: The Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award. Carey’s Duke teammate Tre Jones is one of the five finalists for the Cousy Award.

“Since inception of this award, the student-athletes we have recognized have been tremendous centers and young men of great character,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1995. “I enjoy the process of learning more about our finalists as we observe their games and I look forward bestowing this honor in April.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke trailed for most of the first game against UNC. Coach K said that was because UNC was relentless on the offensive boards and running the break. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Preparations for the Coronavirus

Duke is looking for ways to minimize risk for members of the team getting exposed to the coronavirus. Coach K discusses the preparations, including his suggestions for the ACC Tournament. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the Academic All ACC team. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Duke center Vernon Carey was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy. He's the only freshman and only ACC player to make the cut. Duke has had eight previous winners. Read more

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

Duke had a pair of miracle plays to tie and then win the first game with UNC. But Roy Williams told his team it wasn't luck. The Blue Devils made plays and his team didn't. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on Dunk: I Thought I Jumped Too High

Cassius Stanley led Duke in scoring on Monday, including a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a one-handed one that helped ignite a Duke rally. Stanley was worried that he jumped too high to hit the rim. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke struggled at the start of its last game, which coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed more on psychology than anything else. He said players are taking mistakes to heart, and he worries about the team being hesitant. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33