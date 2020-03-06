Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was chosen as one of the five finalists for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball.

Carey is joined by Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and William & Mary’s Nathan Knight.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting Five: The Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award. Carey’s Duke teammate Tre Jones is one of the five finalists for the Cousy Award.

“Since inception of this award, the student-athletes we have recognized have been tremendous centers and young men of great character,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1995. “I enjoy the process of learning more about our finalists as we observe their games and I look forward bestowing this honor in April.”