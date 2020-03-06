Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Vernon Carey Jr. was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year award.

The Duke freshman center has recorded 14 double-doubles this season, which are ranked second among freshmen and second in the ACC. Nine of Carey’s double-doubles have been 20-10 performances, while 13 have come as 15-10 games. He leads the ACC in shooting at .577 and is fourth among freshmen and is fifth nationally among players with at least 330 field goal attempts.

Carey is the only freshman and the only player in the ACC to make the cut on the Naismith list.

The finalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be revealed on March 17, and the winner of the award will be announced on April 5 at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta.

Duke players have won the Naismith Trophy eight times, more than any other school. Zion Williamson was the most recent Blue Devil to win, last season.

Other Blue Devil winners include Johnny Dawkins (1986), Danny Ferry (1989), Christian Laettner (1992), Elton Brand (1999), Shane Battier (2001), Jason Williams (2002) and JJ Redick (2006).

Here’s a list of the 10 semifinalists for the award.

Udoka Azubuike, Sr. C, Kansas

Vernon Carey Jr., Fr. C, Duke

Devon Dotson, So. G, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, Jr. G, San Diego State

Luke Garza, Jr. C, Iowa

Markus Howard, Sr. G, Marquette

Myles Powell, Sr. G, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Sr. G, Oregon

Jalen Smith, So. F, Maryland

Obi Toppin, So. F, Dayton