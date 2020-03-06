BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Jr. was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year award.

The Duke freshman center has recorded 14 double-doubles this season, which are ranked second among freshmen and second in the ACC. Nine of Carey’s double-doubles have been 20-10 performances, while 13 have come as 15-10 games. He leads the ACC in shooting at .577 and is fourth among freshmen and is fifth nationally among players with at least 330 field goal attempts.

Carey is the only freshman and the only player in the ACC to make the cut on the Naismith list.

The finalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be revealed on March 17, and the winner of the award will be announced on April 5 at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta.

Duke players have won the Naismith Trophy eight times, more than any other school. Zion Williamson was the most recent Blue Devil to win, last season.

Other Blue Devil winners include Johnny Dawkins (1986), Danny Ferry (1989), Christian Laettner (1992), Elton Brand (1999), Shane Battier (2001), Jason Williams (2002) and JJ Redick (2006).

Here’s a list of the 10 semifinalists for the award.

Udoka Azubuike, Sr. C, Kansas

Vernon Carey Jr., Fr. C, Duke

Devon Dotson, So. G, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, Jr. G, San Diego State

Luke Garza, Jr. C, Iowa

Markus Howard, Sr. G, Marquette

Myles Powell, Sr. G, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Sr. G, Oregon

Jalen Smith, So. F, Maryland

Obi Toppin, So. F, Dayton

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

Duke had a pair of miracle plays to tie and then win the first game with UNC. But Roy Williams told his team it wasn't luck. The Blue Devils made plays and his team didn't. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on Dunk: I Thought I Jumped Too High

Cassius Stanley led Duke in scoring on Monday, including a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a one-handed one that helped ignite a Duke rally. Stanley was worried that he jumped too high to hit the rim. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Players Are Beating Themselves Up Over Mistakes

Duke struggled at the start of its last game, which coach Mike Krzyzewski blamed more on psychology than anything else. He said players are taking mistakes to heart, and he worries about the team being hesitant. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

David Cutcliffe gave an update on Duke's quarterback competition, including the bad news that true freshman Luca Diamont is not part of the early battle. Diamont is recovering from an elbow procedure and not cleared to throw yet. Read more

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up Differently When You Know You're Playing

It was a long time coming, but senior Justin Robinson is finally getting playing time. The captain discusses his new role, playing in front of the crowd and his parents' reaction. Watch

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

ShawnKrest