Vernon Carey: Garrison Brooks Is a Great Player

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey will be tasked with defending UNC power forward Garrison Brooks in Saturday’s showdown with the Tar Heels.

Both players scored 18 points for their respective teams in the first meeting between Carolina and Duke. Carey is third in the league at 17.6 ppg, while Brooks is fifth at 16.4 ppg.

“He’s a great player,” Carey said. “Just watching film over the past two seasons, just seeing him progress, it’s going to be a battle (Saturday). That’s just what I’m looking forward to.”

As Carey’s freshman year has gone on, he’s seen more and more double teams and even triple teams at times.

“With the double and triple-teaming, I just have to pass out of the post I feel like a little bit quicker” he said, “and then make quicker moves just to get open and score. That’s what I have to do. Definitely with me never seeing it (double teams) before, just having to adjust to it, there were two or three games I was struggling a little bit, but I just adjusted to it, really.”

One way to beat the double teams is to score before the extra defenders can arrive. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been trying to get Carey to get to the other end of the floor as fast as possible to set up early.

“He wants me to get down court quicker,” Carey said, “so I won’t see those double teams. It’s about me being able to score quickly and not see those double or triple teams.”

Justin Robinson: Behind Scenes, Vernon Carey Is a Goofball

Justin Robinson talked about a number of topics, including reflecting back on why he chose Duke, the importance of two days off this week to help recharge batteries, and how teammate Vernon Carey has developed into "a goofball". Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We’re in March Now. I Think We Know What March is about

The Blue Devils are getting hungry now that Tournament season has arrived. Tre Jones said the team knows what it means when the calendar turns to March. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on His Relationship With Roy Williams

Coach K said his relationship with Roy Williams is based on great respect and empathy, since both coaches understand the pressures of leading programs like UNC and Duke. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: No Trick Shots This Time

Tre Jones hit a miracle shot at the end of regulation in the first UNC game. He hopes the team doesn't need a similar finish this time around. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: That UNC Game Was Crazy

Players say you have to experience the UNC-Duke rivalry to understand it. Vernon Carey was certainly surprised by his first exposure to it in February. Watch

ShawnKrest

Justin Robinson: Senior Day Success "Would Mean Everything to Me"

Justin Robinson will play in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he says he hasn't thought about that yet. He's just excited to play North Carolina. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Duke Had Two Days Off Before Carolina Game

Duke last played on Monday, giving it extra time to prepare for North Carolina. Coach K used it to let the players rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

This year's Duke-Carolina game at Cameron will attract a large crowd of former Blue Devil players, including Christian Laettner and possibly Pitt coach Jeff Capel. Watch

ShawnKrest

Senior Day Special: Coach K on Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson plays his last home game on Saturday night. While his Duke career will end some time in the next month, coach Mike Krzyzewski suspects we may see him again on the Blue Devil sideline. Watch

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Vernon Carey Jr. made the cut for yet another college basketball award. He's one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest