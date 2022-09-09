Skip to main content
WATCH: Duke basketball newcomer refuses to miss from deep

Duke basketball mascot (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

WATCH: Duke basketball newcomer refuses to miss from deep

Swishing sure looks easy for Duke basketball freshman Jaden Schutt.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Duke basketball program has gradually increased its team 3-point percentage from one season to the next since the 2018-19 Blue Devils knocked down an all-time-program-low 30.8 percent of their attempts.

Last season, the Blue Devils shot a respectable 36.6 percent beyond the arc, their highest mark since the 2017-18 campaign.

To keep that upward swing going in the 2022-23 season, first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer might be wise to employ the long-distance sniping of freshman Jaden Schutt — aptly pronounced "shoot" — early and often.

At least that's what the following 40-second clip, which the program tweeted late Thursday night, clearly suggests:

In the video, assistant coach Chris Carrawell acted as Schutt's around-the-world delivery man, motivator, and instructor inside Duke's practice facility.

And the 6-foot-4, 175-pound pure shooting guard displayed his picture-perfect stroke — squared shoulders, swan-like follow-through, and all — while going 5-for-5 on his quick-release catch-and-shoot attempts from 3-point range.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Suppose Schutt, a former four-star recruit out of Yorkville Christian Academy (Ill.), proves beyond trustworthy as a knockdown sharpshooter throughout preseason workouts while honing his defensive skills. In that case, there's no reason to think he won't carve out a spot as a solid reserve in the 2022-23 Blue Devils' regular rotation.

RELATED: Projected stat leaders for the 2022-23 Blue Devils

Schutt would likely be an instant centerpiece at most other schools from the get-go. Admirably, though, he chose to compete for playing time against some of the most heralded young prospects in the country as part of a seven-deep Duke basketball recruiting haul that finished No. 1 on the 247Sports 2022 Team Rankings.

With five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead potentially sidelined or limited when the season begins due to his recent foot injury, Jaden Schutt may enjoy ample opportunities to show off his shooting prowess as a Blue Devil right away.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Recruiting

UNC takes early lead over Duke on 2024 recruiting trail

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

DJ Steward gets another shot at NBA roster spot

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

No one-and-done: Duke rookie implies extended stay

By Matt Giles
Duke football
Football

Cinematic recaps of Mike Elko's debut win

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Another 2023 recruit still considering Blue Devils

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Jon Scheyer's ridiculous win percentage as recruiter

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Huge Blue Devil target ready to announce decision

By Matt Giles