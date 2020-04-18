Wendell Moore Jr. Announces Return to Duke

A day after Matthew Hurt announced he was returning to Duke for his second year with the Blue Devils, Wendell Moore Jr. announced he was also returning for year two.

Moore made the announcement on Instagram, posting a drawing of himself with “Year Two” and the caption “Unfinished business.”

Moore arrived at Duke as the No. 29 recruit in the class of 2019. He was the No. 8 small forward and the No. 2 recruit in the state of North Carolina.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski praised Moore for his versatility, saying the freshman could defend all five positions on the floor. Coach K frequently had Moore run point when Tre Jones was not in the game.

Moore finished fifth on the team with 7.4 ppg. He was third with 1.9 assists and third with 0.9 steals. He also had 4.2 rebounds a game.

Moore’s season was interrupted by a broken bone in his hand, suffered in early January, that kept him out for nearly a month. He ended up missing six games before returning to the floor.

He had some of his season highlights after returning from the injury. Moore scored 17 points in the overtime win at UNC, including hitting the game-winner in overtime after rebounding a missed shot. He also had 10 rebounds against the Tar Heels.

In the loss at Wake Forest, Moore put up a season-high 25 points, including hitting 15 of 16 from the free throw line.

With Duke heavy with perimeter shooters next season, Moore’s ability to drive and score, which he tried to develop all season, will be critical.