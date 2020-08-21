SI.com
Wendell Moore: Making Freshmen Comfortable in Uncomfortable Times

ShawnKrest

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. could have taken his chances with the NBA Draft following his first season with the Blue Devils, but he chose to come back.

“I’d probably say for myself, right now, I’m really just focused on playing,” he said. “It’s been five or six months since we last played a game. We got shut down as we were getting ready to leave for our first ACC game. As a freshman, that hurt. It kind of stings a little bit to get your first year taken away from you when we had a chance to do something really special, I felt. So first and foremost, that’s what I’m more focused on is playing. The money will come later. Obviously, if I’m good enough, I’ll have the opportunity to make my own money someday. So right now, I’m just focused on playing basketball.”

Moore is one of the veterans on a team with seven newcomers.

“The group of six freshmen, in my eyes, are second to none,” he said. “We have versatility—all 6 of them. Patrick (Tape), even though he’s not a freshman, he’s considered a new guy here. He’s obviously a big piece of what we’re hoping to do here too. Those seven guys have been coming around really well, getting better every day. They come here to work and also, they all make our team better. From a leadership standpoint, even though I’m only a sophomore here, I’ve been here for a year. I know how the system works. I know things you do behind the scenes. I’m just trying to help those guys get comfortable, especially in this uncomfortable time.”

