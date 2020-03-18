BlueDevilCountry
Progress Report: Jack White

ShawnKrest

It was a bittersweet senior year for Jack White. The Australian power forward was named team captain for the second straight year and hoped to build on a junior year that saw him move into the rotation, as the bench player who averaged the most minutes on the team.

With Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish gone and an incoming group of freshmen that weren’t expected to be quite as NBA ready as that trio, the promise of more minutes and shots beckoned for White.

Instead, he saw his minutes drop by nearly five per game, from an average of 20.5 to 15.6. After having just four games with single-digit minutes last year, he had nine such games this season.

He scored a total of two points in his final nine games, his least productive stretch since he strung together DNPs as a freshman.

Meanwhile, off the court, major world events contributed to White’s struggles. Throughout much of the season, he had his eyes on his home country, which was ravaged by wildfires, a topic that he spoke about emotionally during the year. And, of course, his college career was cut short by a worldwide pandemic.

It’s the end of a Duke career that was never easy. White was always willing to do what it took to help the team. That was sitting, watching and contributing in practice on the Jayson Tatum team of his freshman year. It meant coming in for brief cameos and the occasional outside shot as a sophomore behind Marvin Bagley III. Last year, it meant moving into a reserve stretch four role, hitting the three—outside of a nightmarish midseason shooting slump when he missed more than two dozen threes in a row.

This year, he provided leadership in the locker room and on the bench while the freshmen earned playing time in front of him and former walk-on Justin Robinson took over his role as stretch four shooting threat as the year wound down. All of the sacrifice on behalf of team success ended up without a year-end payoff, as the coronavirus robbed him, and Duke, of a chance to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Still, for a player who arrived at school late, missing the summer sessions most freshmen use to adjust to college life due to visa issues, and was a fixture on the bench, his career has to be considered a success. He's on the short list of two-time team captains and was a valuable contributor for much of his last two seasons.

He’ll be remembered for his time in Duke Blue as a thoughtful, sensitive player who told it like it is in the locker room. He was a go-to postgame interview and an effective leader. On the court, he provided a fiery attitude off the bench when he got into the game. He’ll likely get a chance to play overseas, perhaps in his native country, when pro sports resume.

Outside of an NCAA waiver for seniors with unfinished seasons, his Duke career is over. Thousands of miles from home, he might choose to bypass a return to a bench role, even if the NCAA gives him one last swing at college.

