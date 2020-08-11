BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

ShawnKrest

Seth Curry returned to the Dallas Mavericks lineup over the weekend, but he returned to his old form on Monday, hitting 4-of-6 three-pointers in his second game back. He finished 8-of-11 from the field for 22 points in the Mavs’ 122-114 win over Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz. It was his first 20-point game of the Bubble and his highest point total since March 1.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 124-121. Quinn Cook, coming off a start and a 21-point outing in his last two games, picked up a DNP in the win, his first since the Bubble opener on July 30.

On the other side, Mason Plumlee had 25 minutes off the bench for Denver. He hit 5-of-8 from the field for 11 points. He added five assists. He’s averaging five assists a game in his last four outings, after averaging 1.9 in his previous nine games.

There was also Duke NBA news for players who didn’t have games scheduled on Monday. After the New Orleans Pelicans were officially eliminated from the NBA Playoff chase over the weekend, the team decided to sit some of its key contributors in its next game.

The Pelicans are scheduled to play Sacramento on Tuesday night, but they’ll be without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who are both listed as out due to right knee soreness. Ingram and Williamson are averaging a combined 46.3 points per game this year, and both are finalists for NBA awards—Ingram for the Most Improved Player and Williamson for Rookie of the Year.

With New Orleans loaded with former Blue Devils, the absence of those two stars should open up opportunities for other Duke players. Frank Jackson will likely get expanded minutes, and JJ Redick moved into the starting lineup the last time Williamson missed a game. Jahlil Okafor also suited up—although he didn’t play—when Williamson missed a game.

Commentary: The ACC Played On

The Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be calling off their fall seasons. Common sense says that the ACC and SEC will be next to fall, but John Swofford has always been more chess than dominoes. Could playing on be the right call in the end?

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Has Career Game to Lead Duke's Sunday NBA Stars

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points to lead Duke's NBA Sunday heroes. Zion Williamson returned after missing a game to score 25 and JJ Redick had 31 off the bench.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh on Practice: Shields on Facemasks the Only Difference

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh said that practice feels normal, other than the special facemask shields the players are using to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned from a leg injury that kept him out of the last two games. Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting with his third 20-point game in the last four. Quinn Cook had his second-best scoring game of the year as Duke's NBA Bubble players had a big Saturday

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

Zion Williamson is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He would join Grant Hill, Elton Brand and Kyrie Irving if he wins. Brandon Ingram is a finalist for Most Improved, an award a Duke player has never won

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

ShawnKrest