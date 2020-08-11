Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Seth Curry returned to the Dallas Mavericks lineup over the weekend, but he returned to his old form on Monday, hitting 4-of-6 three-pointers in his second game back. He finished 8-of-11 from the field for 22 points in the Mavs’ 122-114 win over Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz. It was his first 20-point game of the Bubble and his highest point total since March 1.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 124-121. Quinn Cook, coming off a start and a 21-point outing in his last two games, picked up a DNP in the win, his first since the Bubble opener on July 30.

On the other side, Mason Plumlee had 25 minutes off the bench for Denver. He hit 5-of-8 from the field for 11 points. He added five assists. He’s averaging five assists a game in his last four outings, after averaging 1.9 in his previous nine games.

There was also Duke NBA news for players who didn’t have games scheduled on Monday. After the New Orleans Pelicans were officially eliminated from the NBA Playoff chase over the weekend, the team decided to sit some of its key contributors in its next game.

The Pelicans are scheduled to play Sacramento on Tuesday night, but they’ll be without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who are both listed as out due to right knee soreness. Ingram and Williamson are averaging a combined 46.3 points per game this year, and both are finalists for NBA awards—Ingram for the Most Improved Player and Williamson for Rookie of the Year.

With New Orleans loaded with former Blue Devils, the absence of those two stars should open up opportunities for other Duke players. Frank Jackson will likely get expanded minutes, and JJ Redick moved into the starting lineup the last time Williamson missed a game. Jahlil Okafor also suited up—although he didn’t play—when Williamson missed a game.