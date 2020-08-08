Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Three former Blue Devils saw action in the Brooklyn Nets’ 119-106 win over the Sacramento Kings. On the winning side, Lance Thomas came off the bench—the first Bubble game he hasn’t started for Brooklyn since joining the team as a substitution player. He was held scoreless in two minutes, picking up the dreaded trillion.

For Sacramento, Jabari Parker got three scoreless minutes off the bench, pulling down two rebounds. Harry Giles played seven minutes, hitting 2-of-5 from the field for four points. He’s now four points away from Jay Williams for 55 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Memphis beat Oklahoma City 121-92 to keep its grip on the eighth spot in the Western playoffs chase. Grayson Allen continued his breakout Bubble performance, hitting 3-of-8 from three for 11 points. It’s the first time in his two-year NBA career he’s had four straight games with double-figure scoring. He also moved past Vince Taylor for 62 place on the Duke NBA scoring list.

New Orleans posted a win, 118-107 over Washington, as the Pelicans tried to stay in the playoff race.

Star rookie Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving another former Blue Devil, Jahlil Okafor, the chance to be on the active roster for the first time in the Bubble. Okafor didn’t get into the game, however.

Brandon Ingram struggled with his shot for New Orleans, hitting just 4-of-15 for 17 points. He added four rebounds and five assists.

With Williamson out, JJ Redick moved into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 20. He hit 5-of-14, 3-of-11 from three, for 15 points.

Frank Jackson had 20 minutes off the bench, hitting 6-of-10 for 13 points. That moved him past RJ Barrett into 53 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

The Celtics beat Toronto, 122-100. Jayson Tatum hit 7-of-14 from the field, 2-of-7 from three, for 18 points. He added seven rebounds and four assists.

Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye came off the bench for 12 minutes, hitting 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from three to score 11 points, his highest total since early March.