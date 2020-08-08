BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

ShawnKrest

Three former Blue Devils saw action in the Brooklyn Nets’ 119-106 win over the Sacramento Kings. On the winning side, Lance Thomas came off the bench—the first Bubble game he hasn’t started for Brooklyn since joining the team as a substitution player. He was held scoreless in two minutes, picking up the dreaded trillion.

For Sacramento, Jabari Parker got three scoreless minutes off the bench, pulling down two rebounds. Harry Giles played seven minutes, hitting 2-of-5 from the field for four points. He’s now four points away from Jay Williams for 55 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Memphis beat Oklahoma City 121-92 to keep its grip on the eighth spot in the Western playoffs chase. Grayson Allen continued his breakout Bubble performance, hitting 3-of-8 from three for 11 points. It’s the first time in his two-year NBA career he’s had four straight games with double-figure scoring. He also moved past Vince Taylor for 62 place on the Duke NBA scoring list.

New Orleans posted a win, 118-107 over Washington, as the Pelicans tried to stay in the playoff race.

Star rookie Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving another former Blue Devil, Jahlil Okafor, the chance to be on the active roster for the first time in the Bubble. Okafor didn’t get into the game, however.

Brandon Ingram struggled with his shot for New Orleans, hitting just 4-of-15 for 17 points. He added four rebounds and five assists.

With Williamson out, JJ Redick moved into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 20. He hit 5-of-14, 3-of-11 from three, for 15 points.

Frank Jackson had 20 minutes off the bench, hitting 6-of-10 for 13 points. That moved him past RJ Barrett into 53 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

The Celtics beat Toronto, 122-100. Jayson Tatum hit 7-of-14 from the field, 2-of-7 from three, for 18 points. He added seven rebounds and four assists.

Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye came off the bench for 12 minutes, hitting 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from three to score 11 points, his highest total since early March.

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Quierra Luck

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

Duke's defensive line should be able to pressure quarterbacks this year. Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II were both named among the top four most explosive edge rushers in college football in a preseason analysis.

ShawnKrest

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Duke received one vote, the first time the Blue Devils have had someone write their name on a ballot since last year's preseason poll. Duke will play three preseason top 25 teams this year.

ShawnKrest

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen hit a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, but fellow Duke alum Quin Snyder got the last laugh as his Jazz beat Allen's Grizzlies. Quinn Cook scored his first NBA Bubble points in Wednesday action

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Boston Celtics and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 for the Portland Trail Blazers to lead a half dozen former Duke players in Tuesday Bubble action in the NBA

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

ShawnKrest