Zion Williamson Wins Appeal In Tumultuous Lawsuit

ShawnKrest

After suffering a setback earlier in the week, Zion Williamson earned a win in court as he battles a lawsuit filed by his former marketing agent.

Williamson is being sued for more than $100 million by Gina Ford, after he severed ties with her agency, Prime Sports, saying that the contract he signed was invalid under North Carolina law.

Ford’s legal team filed a request for admission last month, asking Williamson to respond to a series of questions that called his college eligibility into question. The request included questions on whether Williamson or his family accepted money or gifts to play at Duke and whether he accepted similar benefits while at Duke during the 2018-19 season.

Ford’s lawyers also hinted that they might attempt to depose Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to pursue questions about illegal benefits Williamson may have received.

Williamson attempted to get the request thrown out, claiming that the request for admission was “nothing more than a fishing expedition,” designed to embarrass him and Duke and force a settlement offer.

Earlier this week, circuit judge David C. Miller declined the request from Williamson’s legal team and compelling him to answer the questions within 30 days.

On Thursday, a Florida appeals court granted a temporary stay, meaning Williamson does not have to respond to the request for admission. The stay also paused proceedings in the lawsuit until Ford’s attorneys respond. They have 10 days to do so.

The stay delays Ford’s attempt to sue Williamson, while Williamson’s suit to void the contract continues. Obviously, if Williamson prevails in his suit, it would invalidate Ford’s claim to damages in the Florida case.

